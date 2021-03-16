Amentum : Launches Model Based Systems Engineering Collaboration Center near NSWC Crane

Amentum, a leading contractor to U.S. Federal and allied governments, announced today the opening of its Model Based Systems Engineering (MBSE) Collaboration Center near Naval Surface Warfare Center (NSWC) Crane, Ind.

As our nation’s adversaries gain access to new technologies, they get better and faster; our warfighters now face tougher and more complex challenges than ever before. Amentum’s state-of-the-art lab and training center brings together the top private-sector and government engineers, the latest tools, and advanced digital domain models to enhance collaboration and to visual solutions to defeat emerging threats.

The center creates new engineering capabilities to benefit the greater Department of Defense (DoD) customer base in the application and practice of MBSE and related digital tools.

“Amentum is a market leader in Electromagnetic Spectrum systems engineering and is known for providing engineering at the cutting edge, designing innovative approaches to systems and sensor integration,” said Jill Bruning, president of Amentum’s Intelligence, Systems Engineering, Security, Services and Solutions (IS4) strategic business unit. “We bring the team. We integrate technology. And now this new center leverages these market strengths to benefit our customers. Our top engineers are using the latest systems and tools in collaboration with government engineers and program managers to solve problems for our warfighters and those in harm’s way around the world.”

Paralleling the 2018 DoD Digital Engineering Strategy, and the INCOSE 2020 MBSE Initiative, Amentum is transforming current document-based engineering practices to integrated digital engineering practices for the challenges which benefit from a fully digital design and development environment. MBSE moves the record of authority from design documents to the digital environment by creating and integrating digital domain “visual” models as the primary means of information exchange between engineers and stakeholders. The models enable engineering teams to more readily understand design-change impacts, communicate design intent, perform and verify end-to-end design traceability, and analyze and simulate system design before it is built.

“When the lives of warfighters depend on these systems and the seamless integration of sensors and systems from numerous vendors, we want to provide the capability for the top engineers to access the best tools and techniques, even in a post-COVID environment,” Bruning said.

The MBSE Collaboration Center features laboratories equipped with software tools, training, and certification in the use of MBSE tools, modeling methodologies, frameworks, and ontologies. Its training cells include computer systems; servers; MBSE and MBE software; simulation tools; presentation panels; and links to prototyping tools. Training, certification, educational resources, and development and sharing of MBSE best practices are cornerstones of the Center’s offerings.

Located at Amentum’s Westgate II facility in Crane, the center was originally slated to open in 2020, but was delayed to accommodate post-COVID safety best-practices for the health of critical employees and customers. The center offers services onsite and will offer remote delivery in the near future to meet the needs of customers around the world.

Amentum will announce plans to host a formal opening ceremony when the COVID-19 situation allows a safe in-person celebration.

ABOUT AMENTUM

Amentum is a premier global technical and engineering services partner supporting critical programs of national significance across defense, security, intelligence, energy, and environment. We draw from a century-old heritage of operational excellence, mission focus, and successful execution underpinned by a strong culture of safety and ethics. Headquartered in Germantown, Md., we employ more than 34,000 people in all 50 states and perform work in 105 foreign countries and territories. Visit us at amentum.com to explore how we deliver excellence for our customers’ most vital missions.

