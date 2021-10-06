Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Ameren : Illinois Leverages New Mobile Technology to "Sniff" Out Methane

10/06/2021 | 01:36pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

COLLINSVILLE (OCTOBER 6, 2021) - Coming to a local neighborhood near you: a new Ameren Illinois "gas sniffing" vehicle that can quickly identify the presence of methane emissions, pinpoint the source of potential leaks, and speed the response time to repair pipelines.

"Ameren Illinois inspects thousands of miles of underground pipeline in neighborhoods every year, and we have reduced methane emissions to industry low levels," said Eric Kozak, vice president, Natural Gas Operations for Ameren Illinois. "This new mobile technology we're introducing will supplement our existing leak-detection practices and provide up to 1,000 times the sensitivity to help detect methane in the atmosphere. We believe this technology will enable us to significantly reduce methane emissions and strengthen the safety and reliability of our natural gas distribution system."

The "gas sniffer" works by deploying a high-tech analyzer on the rear of a hybrid electric vehicle. As the vehicle drives through city streets, it detects the presence of methane and ethane and passes air samples to a device that records wind speed and directional readings. Ameren Illinois crews use the GPS coordinates to pinpoint the location and mobilizes response units. The technology is powered by ABB MobileGuard™ and is capable of detecting methane gas presence hundreds of feet away.

"We have made significant investments in upgrading pipelines to increase system integrity," said David Wakeman, senior vice president, Operations and Technical Services for Ameren Illinois. "It has been exciting for our whole team to see the mobile sniffer in action, and realize the benefits we can pass on to our customers in the form of safer operations."

"This technology helps support our goal of environmental stewardship while serving customers in a safe, reliable way," said Ameren Illinois Chairman and President Richard Mark. "It's a win for the environment, our operations teams and our customers."

About Ameren Illinois
Ameren Illinois delivers energy to 1.2 million electric and more than 800,000 natural gas customers throughout central and southern Illinois. Our service territory covers more than 1,200 communities and 43,700 square miles and our mission is to power the quality of life. For more information, visit AmerenIllinois.com. Follow us on Twitter @AmerenIllinois and Facebook.

Disclaimer

Ameren Illinois Co. published this content on 06 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 October 2021 17:35:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
01:51pBiden chides 'dangerous' Republicans in CEO meeting as debt limit chaos looms
RE
01:49pREUTERS IMPACT-Can carbon's price finally match its value at COP26?
RE
01:48pThe PharmaKon Brings New Access, Diversity to Clinical Trials Through its Allied Approach to Meeting Patients Where They Are
BU
01:47pSTELLANTIS N : ' Alfa Romeo to launch new model every year to 2026
RE
01:46pRENISHAW : engineering expertise contributes to British Olympic cycling success
PU
01:46pAZEK : Weyerhaeuser Distribution Expands AZEK® Portfolio To Texas Market - PDF
PU
01:46pGIGLIO S P A : 05/10/2021 - giglio group expands its offer with the american giant tech data.
PU
01:46pYUNHONG CTI : Announces New Credit Agreement (Form 8-K)
PU
01:46pELMIRA SAVINGS BANK : Community Bank, N.A. and Elmira Savings Bank to Combine
PU
01:46pPACCAR : Business Update (Form 8-K)
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Stocks slip, dollar gains as inflation concerns simmer
2Facebook 'operating in the shadows' says whistleblower as U.S. lawmaker..
3Eurostoxx 50 : European stocks skid on inflation angst as oil jumps
4Analyst recommendations: American Airlines, Biogen, Morgan Stanley, Rol..
5Bayer : shares up after first trial win over Roundup

HOT NEWS