Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

AmeriHealth Caritas : Appoints Benjy Green Market President for Texas

10/15/2021 | 11:31am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

AmeriHealth Caritas, a national leader in Medicaid managed care and other health care solutions for those most in need, announced that it has appointed Benjy Green as its Texas market president. A Texas native with more than 20 years of experience in the state’s health care system, Green will provide the strategic vision and operational expertise to lead AmeriHealth Caritas’ efforts to enter one of the country’s largest Medicaid markets.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211015005453/en/

AmeriHealth Caritas Texas Market President Benjy Green. Photo courtesy AmeriHealth Caritas.

AmeriHealth Caritas Texas Market President Benjy Green. Photo courtesy AmeriHealth Caritas.

As market president, Green is responsible for analyzing the challenges faced by the state’s providers, associations, and community leaders, as well as developing integrated health care strategies that would aim to ultimately improve the health and well-being of vulnerable Texans.

“We are demonstrating our commitment to the state and people of Texas by appointing Benjy as market president,” said AmeriHealth Caritas Chairman and CEO Paul A. Tufano. “We are proud to have him lead our mission to help ensure Texans have access to the high-quality, whole-person health care they deserve.”

Green joins AmeriHealth Caritas following leadership roles for other national managed care companies, including Magellan, Cigna-HealthSpring and UnitedHealthcare and has experience in Texas, Illinois, Florida, and Virginia. He has also served in management capacities at the federal Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services and Texas’ Health and Human Services Commission.

“I’m excited to join a mission-driven organization like AmeriHealth Caritas,” said Green. “Having grown up in Texas and worked in its Medicaid program for decades, there is a demand for an organization with AmeriHealth Caritas’ compassion, community presence, and reputation in addressing the broader socioeconomic factors which influence the health of the members in its care. AmeriHealth Caritas can bring a lot to Texas, and I will do everything in my power to earn an opportunity to do so.”

Green is a graduate of Texas State University. He has served on the boards of directors for Medicaid Health Plans of America, Texas Association of Health Plans, Virginia Association of Health Plans, and Illinois Association of Medicaid Health Plans.

About AmeriHealth Caritas

AmeriHealth Caritas is one of the nation’s leaders in health care solutions for those most in need. Operating in 12 states and the District of Columbia, AmeriHealth Caritas serves nearly 5 million Medicaid, Medicare, and Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP) members through its integrated managed care products, pharmaceutical benefit management and specialty pharmacy services, and behavioral health services. Headquartered in Philadelphia, AmeriHealth Caritas is a mission-driven organization with nearly 40 years of experience serving low-income and chronically ill populations. For more information, visit www.amerihealthcaritas.com.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
11:48aGROW SOLUTIONS HOLDINGS, INC : Food Shortages To Boost GRSO PPS
AQ
11:48aRecently retired Cargill CFO David Dines Joins Proterra Investment Partners
PR
11:47aGRESB 2021 : Mercialys Moves up to 3rd Place in the Benchmark and Maintains Its Outstanding Rating
BU
11:46aAUDACIA SAS : Mise en ouvre d'un contrat de liquidite avec invest securities
DJ
11:45aSEC Awards $40 Million to Two Whistleblowers
NE
11:44aWARPSPEED TAXI : Management's Discussion and Analysis of our Financial Conditions and Results of Operations. (form 10-K)
AQ
11:43aPUMP / DUMP #6 : This week's gainers and losers
11:43aSupplier Novares seeks damages from carmakers over cancelled orders
RE
11:43aTOYOTA MOTOR : Supplier Novares seeks damages from carmakers over cancelled orders
RE
11:43aTOYOTA MOTOR : Supplier Novares seeks damages from carmakers over canceled orders
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Powell still favorite for Fed reinstatement but investors examine alter..
2Beter Bed N :  Bed Holding continued growth in Q3 2021 and launched sev..
3Nexi S p A : Italy's Nexi moves to close SIA takeover after antitrust g..
4J&J puts talc liabilities into bankruptcy
5Wall St climbs on strong Goldman earnings, retail sales data

HOT NEWS