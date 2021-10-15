AmeriHealth Caritas : Appoints Benjy Green Market President for Texas

AmeriHealth Caritas, a national leader in Medicaid managed care and other health care solutions for those most in need, announced that it has appointed Benjy Green as its Texas market president. A Texas native with more than 20 years of experience in the state’s health care system, Green will provide the strategic vision and operational expertise to lead AmeriHealth Caritas’ efforts to enter one of the country’s largest Medicaid markets.

As market president, Green is responsible for analyzing the challenges faced by the state’s providers, associations, and community leaders, as well as developing integrated health care strategies that would aim to ultimately improve the health and well-being of vulnerable Texans.

“We are demonstrating our commitment to the state and people of Texas by appointing Benjy as market president,” said AmeriHealth Caritas Chairman and CEO Paul A. Tufano. “We are proud to have him lead our mission to help ensure Texans have access to the high-quality, whole-person health care they deserve.”

Green joins AmeriHealth Caritas following leadership roles for other national managed care companies, including Magellan, Cigna-HealthSpring and UnitedHealthcare and has experience in Texas, Illinois, Florida, and Virginia. He has also served in management capacities at the federal Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services and Texas’ Health and Human Services Commission.

“I’m excited to join a mission-driven organization like AmeriHealth Caritas,” said Green. “Having grown up in Texas and worked in its Medicaid program for decades, there is a demand for an organization with AmeriHealth Caritas’ compassion, community presence, and reputation in addressing the broader socioeconomic factors which influence the health of the members in its care. AmeriHealth Caritas can bring a lot to Texas, and I will do everything in my power to earn an opportunity to do so.”

Green is a graduate of Texas State University. He has served on the boards of directors for Medicaid Health Plans of America, Texas Association of Health Plans, Virginia Association of Health Plans, and Illinois Association of Medicaid Health Plans.

