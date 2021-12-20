Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
AmeriHealth Caritas Appoints Jim Gartner President of PerformRx

12/20/2021 | 12:39pm EST
AmeriHealth CaritasSM announced that it has appointed Jim Gartner as president of PerformRx, LLC, its URAC-accredited, full-service pharmacy benefit manager (PBM) with industry-leading clinical programs.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211220005681/en/

Photograph courtesy of PerformRx (part of the AmeriHealth Caritas Family of Companies)

Photograph courtesy of PerformRx (part of the AmeriHealth Caritas Family of Companies)

An accomplished and respected leader with more than 30 years of experience in pharmacy, the PBM industry and managed care, Gartner brings a track record of success in new business and product development. Most recently, he served as the Head of Business for IntegroRx LLC, an Ohio-based consultancy he built to provide strategic guidance to companies on a range of health care issues, including managed care, pharmacy, medication therapy management, and pharmacy benefit management.

Prior to that role, Gartner served as executive vice president of Clinical and Product Strategy for AssureCare, where he also led pharmacy solutions. He was also senior vice president of Pharmacy for CareSource. He has held executive roles in other organizations, including UnitedHealth Group. He began his career in retail pharmacy, owning and operating three pharmacies and a home infusion business.

“PerformRx, which has been recognized for exceptional quality for over 20 years, requires an exceptional leader who truly understands the complexities of the pharmacy market,” said AmeriHealth Caritas Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Paul A. Tufano. “Jim has a remarkable background, with the leadership skills and drive for innovation that will ensure we continue to advance our business in the PBM space.”

“I am excited to join AmeriHealth Caritas at this unique moment in health care,” said Gartner. “The pandemic has brought about many changes in the industry as well as new opportunities. I look forward to guiding PerformRx through these challenges and working with its strong team to successfully engage the demands of this new environment.”

Gartner earned a Bachelor of Science in pharmacy at Ohio Northern University, and a Master of Business Administration from Cleveland State University. Later, he earned an executive certificate in artificial intelligence for transforming businesses from Northwestern University.

About PerformRx

PerformRx, LLC is a URAC-accredited, next-generation pharmacy benefit manager (PBM) located in Philadelphia and part of the AmeriHealth Caritas Family of Companies. The company maintains a clinical culture, providing cost-effective therapies and extensive evidence-based programs at an optimal cost to its clients since 1999. PerformRx’s best-in-class pharmacy benefit management services include formulary development, drug therapy management and rebate management. PerformSpecialty® is PerformRx’s wholly-owned and integrated specialty pharmacy. The company’s business segments include Medicaid, Medicare, commercial and employer group plans. For more information, visit www.performrx.com.

About AmeriHealth Caritas

AmeriHealth Caritas is one of the nation’s leaders in health care solutions for those most in need. Operating in 12 states and the District of Columbia, AmeriHealth Caritas serves nearly 5 million Medicaid, Medicare, and Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP) members through its integrated managed care products, pharmaceutical benefit management and specialty pharmacy services, and behavioral health services. Headquartered in Philadelphia, AmeriHealth Caritas is a mission-driven organization with nearly 40 years of experience serving low-income and chronically ill populations. For more information, visit www.amerihealthcaritas.com.


