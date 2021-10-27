AmeriHealth Caritas Expands Its Portfolio of Medicare-Medicaid Dual Eligible Products

The Company’s First Choice VIP Care (HMO-SNP) plan to serve South Carolina beginning Jan. 1, 2022

AmeriHealth Caritas announced today that its South Carolina health plan, Select Health of South Carolina, will offer a new health insurance option for South Carolinians eligible for both Medicare and Medicaid (dual eligibles). First Choice VIP Care, a Medicare Advantage Special Needs Plan for dual eligibles (D-SNP), has begun accepting enrollment applications in 42 counties, with services to begin Jan. 1, 2022.

Dual eligibles, by virtue of their age and income level, are at particularly high risk for many health problems, and often experience a lack of advocacy and other socioeconomic challenges. First Choice VIP Care will provide South Carolina’s dual eligibles with a new option for Medicare coverage that is attuned to their unique circumstances. It will be backed by Select Health’s 25-plus years of expertise serving the state’s Medicaid population as well as AmeriHealth Caritas’ experience operating D-SNPs and other dual-eligible products in Michigan, Pennsylvania, and South Carolina.

“We are proud to deepen our commitment to South Carolina by advancing quality health care for seniors through our Medicare-Medicaid dual eligible product offering,” said AmeriHealth Caritas Chairman and CEO Paul A. Tufano. “Our integrated care plans in South Carolina, Michigan and Pennsylvania are designed to help people living with complex health challenges access the care and resources that are essential for a higher quality of life. We look forward to partnering with them on their care journeys.”

First Choice VIP Care will offer services in Abbeville, Aiken, Allendale, Anderson, Bamberg, Barnwell, Beaufort, Berkeley, Calhoun, Charleston, Cherokee, Chester, Chesterfield, Clarendon, Colleton, Dillon, Dorchester, Edgefield, Fairfield, Florence, Georgetown, Greenville, Greenwood, Hampton, Jasper, Kershaw, Laurens, Lee, Lexington, Marion, Marlboro, McCormick, Newberry, Oconee, Orangeburg, Pickens, Richland, Saluda, Spartanburg, Sumter, Union, and Williamsburg Counties.

First Choice by Select Health of South Carolina

Select Health of South Carolina, part of the AmeriHealth Caritas Family of Companies, contracts with the South Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (SCDHHS) to offer First Choice, the state’s oldest and largest Medicaid managed care health plan, in all 46 counties statewide. For more information about First Choice by Select Health, visit www.selecthealthofsc.com.

Select Health also offers the First Choice VIP Care Plus (Medicare-Medicaid plan) in 42 South Carolina counties. For more information about First Choice VIP Care Plus, visit www.firstchoicevipcareplus.com.

About AmeriHealth Caritas

AmeriHealth Caritas is one of the nation’s leaders in health care solutions for those most in need. Operating in 12 states and the District of Columbia, AmeriHealth Caritas serves nearly 5 million Medicaid, Medicare, and Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP) members through its integrated managed care products, pharmaceutical benefit management and specialty pharmacy services, and behavioral health services. Headquartered in Philadelphia, AmeriHealth Caritas is a mission-driven organization with nearly 40 years of experience serving low-income and chronically ill populations. For more information, visit www.amerihealthcaritas.com.

