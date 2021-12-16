Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

AmeriHealth Caritas Louisiana Teams Up with New Orleans Saints and Pelicans To Create ‘Champions of Care'

12/16/2021 | 10:03am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Collaboration aims to encourage health and wellness, address health disparities in Louisiana

AmeriHealth Caritas Louisiana, a Healthy Louisiana Medicaid managed care health plan and part of the AmeriHealth Caritas Family of Companies, announced today it is teaming up with the New Orleans Saints and Pelicans to raise awareness of and help address key health issues and disparities impacting our state. The health plan’s Wellness and Opportunity Centers in New Orleans’ Gentilly neighborhood and Shreveport will host joint health and wellness activities as part of this Champions of Care collaboration.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211216005626/en/

“We are proud to associate ourselves with AmeriHealth Caritas Louisiana to help increase awareness on the key health and wellness issues in the state of Louisiana,” said New Orleans Saints and Pelicans president Dennis Lauscha. “Their commitment to the state of Louisiana and city of New Orleans mirrors that of the Saints and Pelicans, and we could not be more thrilled about this partnership.”

As part of the collaboration, Saints and Pelicans players will join AmeriHealth Caritas Louisiana Care Crew teams throughout the state for a series of health education, physical activity and screening events with a focus on preventive care and helping to ensure equitable access to quality health care. Most recently, AmeriHealth Caritas Louisiana paired up with Tre’Quan Smith to ‘Tackle Diabetes’ and raise awareness for the Louisiana sector of the American Diabetes Association as a part of the NFL’s My Cause My Cleats initiative.

“We’re excited to have the Saints and Pelicans organizations join our efforts to help Louisianans get care, stay well and build healthy communities,” said AmeriHealth Caritas Louisiana Market President Kyle Viator. “The organizations’ strong reputation combined with the players’ commitment to proper nutrition, exercise and overall wellness, will help to amplify our message and inspire others to take steps to improve their own health.”

In addition to collaborating on a series of events to share COVID-19 health information and make COVID-19 vaccination easy and convenient, AmeriHealth Caritas Louisiana and the New Orleans Saints and Pelicans recently joined with United Way of Southeast Louisiana and St. John United Way to provide much-needed hurricane relief supplies to the LaPlace community following Hurricane Ida.

About AmeriHealth Caritas Louisiana

AmeriHealth Caritas Louisiana is one of five Medicaid managed care plans that participate in the Healthy Louisiana program. AmeriHealth Caritas Louisiana helps Louisiana families get proper care and stay well. AmeriHealth Caritas Louisiana works with communities in need to achieve positive health outcomes throughout the state. For more information, go to www.amerihealthcaritasla.com.

About AmeriHealth Caritas

AmeriHealth Caritas is one of the nation’s leaders in health care solutions for those most in need. Operating in 12 states and the District of Columbia, AmeriHealth Caritas serves nearly 5 million Medicaid, Medicare, and Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP) members through its integrated managed care products, pharmaceutical benefit management and specialty pharmacy services, and behavioral health services. Headquartered in Philadelphia, AmeriHealth Caritas is a mission-driven organization with nearly 40 years of experience serving low-income and chronically ill populations. For more information, visit www.amerihealthcaritas.com.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
10:09aX TRADE BROKERS DOM MAKLERSKI S A : CR no. 22/2021 – Dates of publication of periodic reports in 2022
PU
10:09aMEDIA ADVISORY - OECD ECONOMIC SURVEY OF AUSTRIA 2021 : Monday 20 December
PU
10:09aGENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :creditors' voluntary liquidation of trans equatorial engineering pte. ltd.
PU
10:09aACI WORLDWIDE : The Current Challenges of Buy Now, Pay Later
PU
10:09aJONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED : Suburban Atlanta retail center anchored by Best Buy sells
PU
10:09a2021 ECC AWARDS : The best energy and climate change projects at Telefónica
PU
10:09aTITAN MACHINERY : ELECTS A NEW BOARD MEMBER - Form 8-K
PU
10:09aFISERV : New York Islanders Fans Experience Contactless Commerce at UBS Arena, Powered by Fiserv
PU
10:09aLAKELAND INDUSTRIES : Promotes Allen E. Dillard to Chief Operating and Financial Officer - Form 8-K
PU
10:09aCEMEX B DE C : With new 3D printing technology, CEMEX and COBOD build a better future
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Stampede for stocks as central banks act on inflation
2U.S. SEC to tighten insider trading rules, boost money market fund resi..
3Analysis-Fed's pivot raises investor question: When does QT start?
4HAPAG-LLOYD : JP Morgan keeps a Sell rating
5European shares hold gains after ECB decision

HOT NEWS