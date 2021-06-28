AmeriHealth Caritas : Names Dr. Karen Amstutz Chief Medical Officer

AmeriHealth Caritas, a national leader in Medicaid managed care and other health care solutions for those most in need, today announced the appointment of Karen Amstutz, M.D., to the position of chief medical officer. A pediatrician with more than two decades of experience as a health plan physician executive, Dr. Amstutz will oversee care management; utilization management; and medical, dental, pharmacy, and behavioral health clinical policy.

Dr. Amstutz’s expertise spans medicine, health care operations and analytics, and culturally competent care delivery, a hallmark of the AmeriHealth Caritas whole-person care model. She also brings additional expertise in establishing innovative clinical models; setting quality, medical and clinical policy; and utilizing clinical analytics to drive clinical program activities and outcomes measurement.

Dr. Amstutz will assist in helping AmeriHealth Caritas optimize health outcomes through data and outreach, and further enhance AmeriHealth Caritas’ focus on the health and well-being of members, caregivers, and the communities in which they live.

“Karen is a proven leader whose commitment to inclusiveness and culturally competent care aligns with our mission of helping people overcome the challenges of poverty and disability,” said AmeriHealth Caritas Chairman and CEO Paul A. Tufano. “We are excited for her to join our team as we continue to advance our whole-person care model for our members across the Country.”

Prior to joining AmeriHealth Caritas, Dr. Amstutz served as vice president of community and behavioral health at Indiana University Health. She was responsible for IU Health’s community health strategy and program development, offering culturally competent and digitally sophisticated primary, secondary, and tertiary prevention for medical, behavioral, and psychosocial conditions. As chief medical officer at Magellan Health, she was accountable for clinical strategy development, product innovation, utilization management and quality improvement. She also spent eight years serving Medicaid and Medicare members at WellPoint (now Anthem), overseeing clinical strategy and operations, quality, HEDIS, and accreditation.

“It is my honor to join AmeriHealth Caritas and play a role in its mission to improve lives through compassionate, whole-person care. The company’s work in reducing health care disparities reflects a deep commitment to the integration of physical and behavioral health, all while addressing the social and economic barriers to members’ well-being,” said Amstutz. “I’m excited to partner with my colleagues in continuing to raise the bar in quality care performance through analytics and insights that will help us better meet the needs of members, stakeholders, and government constituents.”

Dr. Amstutz received a bachelor’s degree in chemistry from Indiana University, her medical degree from the Washington University School of Medicine, and completed clinical training in internal medicine and pediatrics at Barnes Hospital in St. Louis, and Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston. She later earned an MBA in entrepreneurship and econometrics from the University of Chicago.

About AmeriHealth Caritas

AmeriHealth Caritas is one of the nation’s leaders in health care solutions for those most in need. Operating in 13 states and the District of Columbia, AmeriHealth Caritas serves approximately 4.5 million Medicaid, Medicare, and Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP) members through its integrated managed care products, pharmaceutical benefit management and specialty pharmacy services, and behavioral health services. Headquartered in Philadelphia, AmeriHealth Caritas is a mission-driven organization with nearly 40 years of experience serving low-income and chronically ill populations. For more information, visit www.amerihealthcaritas.com.

