AmeriHealth Caritas : Selected to Serve Ohio's Medicaid and CHIP Populations

04/13/2021 | 04:29pm EDT
AmeriHealth Caritas to Serve All Three Regions Beginning in Early 2022

AmeriHealth Caritas announced today that it has been selected by Ohio Department of Medicaid (ODM) to help Ohio Medicaid and Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP) program enrollees access quality health care. Ohio has more than 3 million Medicaid and CHIP enrollees with diverse backgrounds and wide-ranging needs who require solutions that address their health as well as the social determinants of health, such as education, job training, transportation, and housing.

“Medicaid is a vital program for ensuring every American, regardless of economic status, race, disability, gender or sexual orientation, has access to quality health care. Through strong partnerships, we believe it can serve as a platform to help people lift themselves out of difficult circumstances and find opportunities to achieve their American Dream,” said AmeriHealth Caritas Chairman and CEO Paul A. Tufano. “We look forward to providing Ohioans with our innovative, whole person model of care with a focus on solutions that will improve their life outcomes and building strong working relationships with state officials, local providers, and vital community organizations that can support our mission to help people get care, stay well, and build healthy communities.”

Ohio’s Medicaid managed care program includes physical health, behavioral health, dental, vision, and non-emergency medical transportation services. AmeriHealth Caritas will be one of six managed care organizations serving the program effective in early 2022.

About AmeriHealth Caritas

AmeriHealth Caritas is one of the nation’s leaders in health care solutions for those most in need. Operating in 13 states and the District of Columbia, AmeriHealth Caritas serves approximately 4.5 million Medicaid, Medicare, and Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP) members through its integrated managed care products, pharmaceutical benefit management and specialty pharmacy services, and behavioral health services. Headquartered in Philadelphia, AmeriHealth Caritas is a mission-driven organization with more than 37 years of experience serving low-income and chronically ill populations. For more information, visit www.amerihealthcaritas.com.


© Business Wire 2021
