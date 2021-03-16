AmeriLife Acquires Insurance 360; Expands Capabilities to Serve Term Life Insurance Market

CLEARWATER, Fla., March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AmeriLife Group, LLC ("AmeriLife"), a national leader in developing, marketing, and distributing annuity, life, and health insurance solutions, has acquired Insurance 360 , an insurance provider that offers term life, universal life, disability income, long-term care, and survivorship insurance policies from major insurance carriers.

"Under President Scott Harper's direction, Insurance 360 has become one of the leading independent agencies in the country," said Scott R. Perry, chairman and CEO of AmeriLife. "With their many years of experience, Scott and his team will be an important addition to the AmeriLife family and we're excited to bring them on board."

Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Insurance 360 was founded in 1983 with a focus on direct mail marketing, advertising term life insurance products and services to physicians and attorneys throughout the country. After 25 years in direct mail marketing, the company shifted its focus to service existing policyholders and client management services. Insurance 360's approach allows them to increase sales of life insurance, long-term care, and disability insurance products simply by servicing the needs of existing clients.

"We've been serving our clients for 38 years and continue to be dedicated to offering a personal experience with a knowledgeable professional," said Scott Harper, president of Insurance 360. "Joining the AmeriLife team will enable us to offer our clients more choices so they can find the right policies for their needs."

In addition to his role as president, Scott Harper will serve as principal of Insurance 360, as part of AmeriLife's Life & Health Brokerage Distribution group.

About AmeriLife

AmeriLife's strength is its mission: to offer insurance and retirement solutions to help people live longer, healthier lives. By putting its mission into practice, AmeriLife has become recognized as a national leader in developing, marketing, and distributing life and health insurance, annuities and retirement planning solutions to enhance the lives of pre-retirees and retirees. For 50 years, AmeriLife has partnered with the nation's leading insurance carriers to provide value and quality to customers served through a national distribution network of over 200,000 insurance agents and advisors, 40 marketing organizations, and nearly 60 insurance agency locations. Visit www.AmeriLife.com and follow AmeriLife on Facebook and LinkedIn for more information.

About Insurance 360

Based in Austin, Texas, Insurance 360 represents all the major insurance carriers and offers term life, universal life, disability income, long-term care, and survivorship insurance policies. Insurance 360 represents only A.M. Best A++ to A rated insurance companies. With an emphasis on personal service and staffed by experienced, knowledgeable professionals, Insurance 360 has become a leading provider of insurance for thousands of satisfied customers. At Insurance 360, personal service is more than a catchphrase: it's the foundation upon which the company is built. The company's uniqueness and accessibility are embodied in the fact that if desired, customers can call and speak directly to Scott Harper, president of Insurance 360. Visit Insurance360.net and follow Insurance 360 on Facebook and LinkedIn for more information.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/amerilife-acquires-insurance-360-expands-capabilities-to-serve-term-life-insurance-market-301248386.html

SOURCE AmeriLife Group, LLC