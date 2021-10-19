Log in
America Movil Q3 net profit dips 16.4% to $766 million

10/19/2021 | 05:39pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: The logo of America Movil

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) -Mexican telecommunications giant America Movil reported on Tuesday a third-quarter net profit of 15.8 billion pesos ($766 million), down 16.4% from the same period a year earlier.

The company, which is controlled by the family of Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim, said revenue dipped to 253.4 billion pesos, from 260.2 billion pesos during the year-earlier period. That still beat the Refinitiv forecast of 244.32 billion pesos.

EBITDA was 87.6 billion pesos, an increase of 1.3% in nominal terms from a year ago.

America Movil said it added 4.2 million wireless subscribers in the quarter, including 2.2 million postpaid customers.

($1= 20.642 pesos at end-September)

(Reporting by Noe Torres and Cassandra Garrison; additional reporting by Jake Kincaid; Editing by Richard Pullin)


© Reuters 2021
