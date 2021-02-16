America's Schools Utilize CARES Act Funds to Replace Outdated Water Fountains as They Reopen With Heightened Health and Safety Awareness

~FloWater Set to Expand National Rollout in Schools of Fully ‘Touchless,’ Self-Sanitizing FloWater Refill Stations~

With an additional $170 billion in CARES Act funding earmarked for K-12 schools and higher education in the new, $1.9 trillion stimulus package proposed by President Joe Biden, FloWater today announces an accelerated rollout of its fully ‘touchless,’ self-sanitizing FloWater Refill Stations to replace old water fountains in schools nationwide. Since the CDC called for the replacement of high-touch, communal fixtures, such as water fountains, to reduce the spread of COVID-19, schools across the country have turned to FloWater, using CARES Act funds, to replace their outdated, communal water fountains.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210216005279/en/

Courtesy of Minersville Area School District in Pennsylvania

“The safe reopening of schools is among the biggest challenges facing communities across America,” says FloWater CEO and Co-Founder Rich Razgaitis. “We are proud to be part of the national solution. Before COVID, we were seeing a high demand as schools looked to eliminate plastic waste and contaminants, like lead, from their drinking water. Now, with our fully ‘touchless’ drinking water solution, we are able to meet the national challenge to replace outdated water fountains with clean, touchless water from FloWater Refill Stations that students, faculty and parents can trust.”

CARES Act grants have been used to install hundreds of ‘touchless,’ self-sanitizing FloWater Refill Stations across the country to make students’ drinking water experience safer. The schools include Southern California’s Colton Joint Unified School District, the Cherry Creek School District in Colorado, the Minersville Area School District in Pennsylvania and the Z.E.C.A. School of Arts and Technology in North Carolina. “This is a ‘win’ on so many levels for our school community,” noted Dr. Frank Miranda, Superintendent of the Colton Joint Unified School District. “We have provided clean drinking water, met the pandemic-driven safety challenge for a safe reopening and provided easy access to the healthiest drink possible. When we are able to reopen school, these FloWater Refill Stations will show our students how much we care.”

Over 750 FloWater Refill Stations have been installed in schools nationwide, including 400 with the ‘touchless’ technology.

FloWater Refill Stations are free-standing and easy to install in less than one hour, connecting to any potable water line within 100 feet--most buildings can simply replace their old water fountains in the same location with no permitting or construction required.

In addition to being ‘touchless’ and fully self-sanitizing, the FloWater Advanced Osmosis water purification technology removes up to 99.99 % of all toxins and contaminants in water, including viruses, bacteria, heavy metals like lead and arsenic, chemicals, and microplastics. The FloWater technology also alkalizes and oxygenates the water and adds electrolytes for better hydration. A carbon coconut filter ‘finishes’ the chilled water for a great taste.

More information on FloWater’s ‘Touchless’ solution can be found at www.drinkflowater.com.

About FloWater

Recognized by Inc. and the Financial Times as one of America’s fastest growing companies and honored by Fast Company as a World Changing Idea, FloWater is the world’s first company building a comprehensive platform of water purification products. The FloWater team is passionate about eliminating plastic waste and providing safe, great-tasting drinking water to everyone, wherever they are. Today, some of the world’s best brands hydrate with FloWater, including Hyatt, Google, Red Bull, Play Station, Specialized Bikes, Microsoft, Club Pilates, Hulu, Urban Remedy, and O’Neill. FloWater delivers meaningful impacts for health and well-being, boosting hydration 200-500% while reducing the consumption of coffee and sugary beverages by 50%. Since the company’s launch, FloWater’s Refill Stations have saved over 320 million plastic water bottles from entering the environment and are on target to hit one billion by the end of 2022. For more information, visit www.drinkflowater.com and follow FloWater on Facebook and Instagram.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210216005279/en/