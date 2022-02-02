Log in
American Addiction Centers Announces Dr. Thomas Britton as New CEO

02/02/2022 | 02:01pm EST
BRENTWOOD, Tenn., Feb. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Addiction Centers today announced the appointment of healthcare executive Dr. Thomas Britton as its new CEO, effective February 7, 2022. Britton, who is in long-term recovery himself, brings over 30 years of experience in behavioral healthcare, serving in both executive leadership and clinical roles. He joins AAC from one of the largest non-profit providers of addiction treatment in the U.S., the Gateway Foundation, where he acted as both CEO and President.

“Tragically, the pandemic has increased rates of substance use and overdose in the United States,” said Britton. “I am both humbled and excited to join an organization like American Addiction Centers that has been on the front line, saving lives every day. There has never been a time when innovation and quality were more important in the field of addiction medicine than now. American Addiction Centers is uniquely positioned to integrate science, medicine and compassionate, outcome-oriented care. I look forward to not only serving our patients but working alongside our employees to save lives and promote lifelong recovery.”

“Dr. Britton has the passion, skills, and industry leadership to build upon AAC’s commitment to clinical excellence as the nation’s leading addiction treatment provider,” said Chairman Bowen Diehl. “He is poised to take the company into a new, innovative chapter with the tailwinds of excellent financial performance and a strong financial foundation that has been built over the past two years under the tremendous leadership of exiting CEO Andrew McWilliams.”

“It has been a tremendous honor to lead AAC in its mission to provide life-saving treatment to individuals struggling with addiction,” said Andrew McWilliams. “I am very proud of what the AAC team has accomplished. During the last two years, we increased the number of patients treated during a global pandemic, significantly improved financial performance with approximately a $35 million improvement in adjusted earnings and successfully restructured the balance sheet. I look forward to the company’s continued growth and success.”

McWilliams will continue working with AAC to ensure a seamless transition.

About American Addiction Centers
American Addiction Centers is a leading provider of inpatient and outpatient substance use disorder treatment services. We treat clients who are struggling with drug addiction, alcohol addiction, and co-occurring mental/behavioral health issues. We currently operate substance use disorder treatment facilities located throughout the United States. These facilities are focused on delivering effective clinical care and treatment solutions. For more information, please find us at AmericanAddictionCenters.org or follow us on Twitter @AAC_Tweet. 

Contact:
Joy Sutton
Director of Corporate Communications
jsutton@contactaac.com
615-587-7728


