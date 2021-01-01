Log in
American Addiction Centers to Give 10 Veterans the Gift of Recovery This New Year

01/01/2021 | 06:00am EST
BRENTWOOD, Tenn., Jan. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Veterans who are struggling with drug or alcohol addiction may be eligible to receive 30 days of free care from American Addiction Centers. Starting January 1, AAC is accepting applications for treatment at its Desert Hope Treatment Center in Las Vegas. Desert Hope has a specialized program, Salute to Recovery, that was designed to meet the unique needs of veterans. The residential treatment program offers various evidence-based therapeutic modalities to address addiction and the most common mental health diagnoses among veterans, including PTSD, depression, anxiety, and loss and grief. According to the National Institute on Drug Abuse, more than one in ten veterans have been diagnosed with a substance use disorder and those individuals are three to four times more likely to receive a diagnosis of PTSD or depression.

To apply for free treatment, veterans can call 888-902-Vets and ask for an application. Applications will be accepted until all 10 spots are filled on or before January 31.

“As a Navy SEAL veteran who has struggled with addiction, I know that it takes courage to come forward for help when everyone sees you as the hero,” said Dan Cerrillo, AAC’s Chief of Staff. “But it's one of the best decisions I’ve ever made. To serve these 10 veterans and the hundreds of others who entrust us with their care every year, is an honor we don’t take lightly. Many of our staff members are veterans. We know that treatment works and can be life-changing.”

American Addiction Centers also partners with VA medical centers nationwide as a community care provider to ensure more veterans have access to treatment year-round.

About American Addiction Centers
American Addiction Centers is a leading provider of inpatient and outpatient substance abuse treatment services. We treat clients who are struggling with drug addiction, alcohol addiction and co-occurring mental/behavioral health issues. We currently operate substance abuse treatment facilities located throughout the United States. These facilities are focused on delivering effective clinical care and treatment solutions. For more information, please find us at AmericanAddictionCenters.org or call 866-244-1070 for help. We also offer several online resources for the public. Visit americanaddictioncenters.org/online-resources to learn more.

Contact:
Joy Sutton
Director of Corporate Communications
615-587-7728
jsutton@contactaac.com


© GlobeNewswire 2021
