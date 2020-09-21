Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

American Airlines begins scheduling Boeing 737 MAX pilot training

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/21/2020 | 01:05pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: A Boeing 737 MAX airplane lands after a test flight at Boeing Field in Seattle

American Airlines said on Monday it is starting to schedule Boeing Co 737 MAX training for its pilots in November, a sign that it believes a return to service of the grounded jet could be near.

A spokesman said, however, that the training plans were not definitive.

"We have initiated the pilot training scheduling process, which can be canceled if the MAX is not recertified," he said, adding that the company remains in contact with the Federal Aviation Administration and Boeing.

Boeing is awaiting FAA approval on proposed changes to the 737 MAX aircraft and pilot training following two crashes that together killed 346 people and caused a worldwide grounding that has lasted for 18 months.

The training proposals are being reviewed by civil aviation authorities and airline flight crews from the United States, Canada, Brazil and the European Union.

Though no final training program has been approved, American told its pilots to plan for sessions that will begin in November.

"With the planned return to service for our B737 MAX aircraft in the near future, we will begin conducting B737 MAX Special Training for our B737 pilots," Ameya Kingaonkar, director of flight training planning and scheduling, said in a memo on Monday, which was seen by Reuters.

The training will consist of a distance learning training module that will last around 1 hour 40 minutes, as well as a simulator session entailing a 1-hour brief and a 2-hour simulator event, the memo said.

American plans to release the distance learning module by Oct. 28 and train about 1,700 pilots in November. It expects to complete all of the training by the end of January 2021, the memo said.

By Tracy Rucinski

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. -6.60% 12.3 Delayed Quote.-54.01%
EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL) -0.31% 6.3579 Delayed Quote.41.59%
THE BOEING COMPANY -2.49% 156.8133 Delayed Quote.-50.53%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
01:15pHOCHSCHILD MINING : Denver Gold Forum
PU
01:15pGROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT : GBL - Transactions on GBL shares 21-09-2020
PU
01:15pMEDIAWAN : Half-year financial results 2020
PU
01:14pEU gives banks 18-months to cut "excessive" reliance on UK clearers
RE
01:13pGM, Bosch stick with Nikola alliances despite Milton's exit
RE
01:13pBROADSTONE NET LEASE, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant (form 8-K)
AQ
01:13pKLAS Spotlight Report Finds Carrot Health Customers Highly Satisfied Overall, Happy With Scalability, Tangible Outcomes
GL
01:13pSOLARCELLCOTE Offered by Liquiguard
BU
01:12pPATHLINE LABS : Doubles Testing Capacity for COVID-19, Adds Major Clients Throughout U.S.
BU
01:11pBroadstone Net Lease, Inc. Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1CNH INDUSTRIAL N.V. : Nikola share slump deepens as founder resigns
2Global banks seek to contain damage over £1.6 trillion of suspicious transfers
3NEL ASA : NEL ASA: Last day of subscription period in the Subsequent Offering
4ROLLS-ROYCE HOLDINGS PLC : ROLLS ROYCE : Considers Raising Up to GBP2.5 Billion to Improve Balance Sheet
5GARRETT MOTION INC. : Auto Supplier Garrett Motion Files for Chapter 11 With $2.1 Billion KPS Offer

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group