Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

American Airlines cancels 1,400 flights due to staff shortages, bad weather

10/30/2021 | 11:52pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Travelers at O'Hare International Airport ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday in Chicago

(Reuters) -American Airlines said on Saturday it has canceled more than 1,400 flights over the weekend due to staff shortages and unfavorable weather.

The U.S. airline said it canceled 551 flights on Saturday, 480 flights on Sunday, in addition to 376 flights canceled on Friday. FlightAware, a flight tracking site, said American had also delayed more than 1,000 flights since Friday.

"With additional weather throughout the system, our staffing begins to run tight as crew members end up out of their regular flight sequences," the airline said in a statement.

The company said it expected to get through this period of irregular operations soon.

Heading towards the busy holiday travel season, carriers are working to hire more employees.

American Airlines said it is increasing its staffing across all operations, with nearly 1,800 flight attendants returning from leave and more than 600 newly hired flight attendants coming on board by the end of December.

Southwest also said it was hiring aggressively, with the aim of having about 5,000 new employees by the end of this year.

Earlier this month, Southwest canceled nearly 2,400 flights over a three-day period, blaming unfavorable weather and air traffic issues in Florida.

(Reporting by Maria Ponnezhath in Bengaluru, additional reporting by David Shepardson in Washington Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)

By Maria Ponnezhath


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:23aChina releases gasoline, diesel reserves to bolster domestic supply
RE
12:04aSecretary Power reviews status of Biomass utilization in thermal Power Plants in the country
PU
10/30American Airlines cancels 1,400 flights due to staff shortages, bad weather
RE
10/30Ecuador government sees 2022 fiscal deficit of 3.45% of GDP, larger budget
RE
10/30Wang Yi Holds Talks with Italian Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Luigi Di Maio
PU
10/30China's falling factory activity a sign of economic woes ahead
RE
10/30China Oct official services PMI falls to 52.4 vs 53.2 in Sep
RE
10/30Japan votes in test for new PM Kishida, political stability
RE
10/30The 4th UNCITRAL Asia Pacific Judicial Summit 2021
PU
10/30China oct official manufacturing pmi at 49.2 (reuters poll 49.7, prev month 49.6)
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Australia's Macquarie raises A$1.5 billion - sources
2American Airlines cancels 1,400 flights due to staff shortages, bad wea..
3American Airlines cancels 1,400 flights due to staff shortages, bad wea..
4China's falling factory activity a sign of economic woes ahead
5What is hyperthyroidism?

HOT NEWS