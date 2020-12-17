Log in
American Architectural Manufacturers Association : December FGIA Industry Update to Market Studies Now Available

12/17/2020 | 10:39am EST
The Fenestration and Glazing Industry Alliance (FGIA) has released a second updated industry market study in the FGIA Industry Update of the U.S. Market for Residential and Non-residential Windows, Doors and Skylights. This report is an updated overview of the reports released by the association in May and a prior update released in September. New forecasts included in this update are based on projections of construction activity as of December 2020, including a consensus of current economic and construction forecasts along with input from a sampling of industry participants on year-to-date shipments.

'FGIA continues to recognize that forecasting at a time of unique economic crisis inevitably creates challenges for forward-looking market estimates,' said Janice Yglesias, FGIA Executive Director. 'The latest report indicates significant shifts between September, the date of the most recent industry update, and December in the overall economic position and forecast into 2021.'

According to the report update, changes to forecasts have been positive in the residential market as housing activity and indicators, including new housing starts, existing home sales and home improvement expenditures, have all shown strong monthly gains since May, leading to continual upward revisions of the forecasts for the year.

Indicators for non-residential construction have not changed in the same way, and while there has been some moderation in expected declines for 2020, it is still seeing a much greater adverse impact from COVID-19 and will continue to be negatively impacted over the next two years, as forecasted in the report.

Additional and more detailed information on the residential and commercial fenestration markets is contained in the FGIA 2019/2020 Study of the U.S. Market for Windows, Doors and Skylights (originally published in May 2020), which includes the items listed below.

  • FGIA U.S. Industry Channel Distribution Report profiles the residential and non-residential market for windows and doors as it flows through the identified distribution channels.
  • FGIA U.S. Industry Market Size Report quantifies residential and non-residential market volumes, both historic and projected.
  • FGIA U.S. Industry Regional Statistical Review and Forecasts details information on trends and product relationships.

These reports, along with this December 2020 FGIA Industry Update, are all available for purchase online from the FGIA Online Store.

Your trusted industry resource, setting the standards for fenestration and glazing.

Disclaimer

American Architectural Manufacturers Association published this content on 17 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 December 2020 15:38:05 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
