American Banker Honors CSI as a “Best Fintech to Work For” for Fourth Consecutive Year

Computer Services, Inc. (CSI) (OTCQX: CSVI), a provider of end-to-end fintech and regtech solutions, has been named to American Banker’s “Best Fintechs to Work For 2021” list, ranking 37. CSI has been recognized with this achievement each year since the award’s inception in 2018.

Founded in 1965, CSI has built a people-centric culture exemplifying that customer service, a commitment to community and a culture of integrity are integral to success. The organization challenges each employee to broaden their skill set, provide exceptional customer service and cultivate innovation. CSI’s customers often tout the organization’s culture as a key factor in selecting CSI as their technology partner.

“We are honored to be named one of American Banker’s 2021 Best Fintechs to Work For,” said David Culbertson, CSI president and COO. “Receiving this award for the fourth straight year further demonstrates our commitment to our employees and their professional development. This achievement is only possible because CSI’s employees are dedicated to upholding our values and mission each and every day.”

CSI employs approximately 1,270 individuals nationwide, and strives to provide long-lasting, rewarding careers. The company plays an active role in its local communities, encouraging employees to give back through volunteering as part of its CSI Cares initiative. This program provides all employees with paid time off to volunteer in a charitable capacity.

The 2021 list was published by American Banker, an Arizent publication. The list also appeared in sister publications National Mortgage News, PaymentsSource, Financial Planning and Digital Insurance. To be considered, companies must provide technology products, services or solutions that enable the delivery of financial services. Secondarily, companies must also have been in business for at least one full year and employ at least 15 people in the United States.

For more information on American Banker’s Best Fintechs to Work For program, including full eligibility criteria, visit www.BestPlacestoWorkFinTech.com.

