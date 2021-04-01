Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

American Banker Honors CSI as a “Best Fintech to Work For” for Fourth Consecutive Year

04/01/2021 | 11:05am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Computer Services, Inc. (CSI) (OTCQX: CSVI), a provider of end-to-end fintech and regtech solutions, has been named to American Banker’s “Best Fintechs to Work For 2021” list, ranking 37. CSI has been recognized with this achievement each year since the award’s inception in 2018.

Founded in 1965, CSI has built a people-centric culture exemplifying that customer service, a commitment to community and a culture of integrity are integral to success. The organization challenges each employee to broaden their skill set, provide exceptional customer service and cultivate innovation. CSI’s customers often tout the organization’s culture as a key factor in selecting CSI as their technology partner.

“We are honored to be named one of American Banker’s 2021 Best Fintechs to Work For,” said David Culbertson, CSI president and COO. “Receiving this award for the fourth straight year further demonstrates our commitment to our employees and their professional development. This achievement is only possible because CSI’s employees are dedicated to upholding our values and mission each and every day.”

CSI employs approximately 1,270 individuals nationwide, and strives to provide long-lasting, rewarding careers. The company plays an active role in its local communities, encouraging employees to give back through volunteering as part of its CSI Cares initiative. This program provides all employees with paid time off to volunteer in a charitable capacity.

The 2021 list was published by American Banker, an Arizent publication. The list also appeared in sister publications National Mortgage News, PaymentsSource, Financial Planning and Digital Insurance. To be considered, companies must provide technology products, services or solutions that enable the delivery of financial services. Secondarily, companies must also have been in business for at least one full year and employ at least 15 people in the United States.

For more information on American Banker’s Best Fintechs to Work For program, including full eligibility criteria, visit www.BestPlacestoWorkFinTech.com.

About Computer Services, Inc.

Computer Services, Inc. (CSI) delivers innovative financial technology and regulatory compliance solutions to financial institutions and corporate customers across the nation. Through a combination of expert service, cutting-edge technology and a customer-first mentality, CSI excels at driving businesses forward in a rapidly changing industry. CSI’s expertise and commitment to authentic partnerships has resulted in the company’s inclusion in such top industry-wide rankings as the FinTech 100, American Banker’s Best Fintechs to Work For and MSPmentor Top 501 Global Managed Service Providers List. CSI’s stock is traded on OTCQX under the symbol CSVI. For more information about CSI, visit www.csiweb.com.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
11:12aVENTURE LIFE  : 2020 Full Year Results Presentation
PU
11:12aADVANCED MICRO DEVICES  : Thinking about buying stock in Future Fintech, Advanced Micro Devices, Uxin, Castor Maritime, or FuelCell Energy?
PR
11:12aPRYSMIAN S P A  : Compliance with market disclosure requirements
PU
11:10aDATALOGIC S P A  : 1 April 2021 - Submitted proposals of resolutions pursuant to article 126-bis of the...
PU
11:10aYES Communities Building Futures Scholarship Program Returns in 2021 to Award $25,000 to Ten Winners
GL
11:10aSHAREHOLDER ALERT : Purcell Julie & Lefkowitz LLP Is Investigating U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. for Potential Breaches of Fiduciary Duty By Its Board of Directors
PR
11:10aPublication of the French Version of Tikehau Capital's 2020 Universal Registration Document
BU
11:10aBP  : Oil companies defeat New York City appeal over global warming
RE
11:09aQMX GOLD CORP  : oration Obtains Final Order Approving Arrangement With Eldorado Gold Corporation
AQ
11:08aHELLENIC FOR TELECOMMUNICATIONS AND TELEMATIC APPLICATIONS S A  : Invitation to the extraordinary general assembly of shareholders
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Volkswagen pulls name-change stunt after it backfires on social media
2EXPLAINER: Why is there a global chip shortage and why should you care?
3Exxon Mobil signals first profit in five quarters on price gains
4Archegos fallout wipes over $9 billion from market value of Credit Suisse, Nomura
5Tech lifts S&P 500, Nasdaq; indexes post gains for quarter

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ