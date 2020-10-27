Log in
American Coalition for Ethanol : ACE Comments on EPA's E85 FFV Weighting Factor (F-factor) for MY 2021 and Later Vehicles

10/27/2020 | 04:55pm EDT

Posted on 10/26/2020| Tags: FFV, EPA, F-factor

The American Coalition for Ethanol(ACE) submitted comments to EPA's E85 Flexible Fuel Vehicle Weighting Factor (F-factor) for Model Year 2021 and Later Vehicles. ACE supports an F-factor of at least 0.20 for model year 2021 and later vehicles, and encourages EPA to consider 'forward-looking data which indicate E85 use will significantly rise in the future. Until such time EPA establishes a 0.20 or greater F-factor, ACE strongly encourages the Agency to maintain the 0.14 F-factor, so the value does not default to zero.' We believe there are several reasons to support a minimum 0.20 F-factor going forward, including the fact that more stations sell E85 than assumed by EPA and the U.S. Department of Energy, the number of stations will significantly increase thanks to nearly half a billion dollars of infrastructure investment, and volumes of E85 will rise as station owners utilize carbon credit and renewable identification number (RIN) value to price the fuel at retail.

CLICK HEREto view ACE's comments.

Disclaimer

American Coalition for Ethanol published this content on 26 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 October 2020 20:54:02 UTC

