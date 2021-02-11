Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

American Coalition for Ethanol : ACE Elects 2021 Officers and Executive Committee

02/11/2021 | 05:56pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Posted on 02/11/2021| Tags: 2021 Executive Committee, ACE, board, officers

During its first quarter meeting, the American Coalition for Ethanol (ACE) Board of Directors elected its Officers and Executive Committee for 2021.

Re-elected to serve as officers on the 2021 Executive Committee are:

  • Dave Sovereign, Chairman of Golden Grain Energy's Board, which oversees a locally owned 120 million-gallon-per-year (MGY) ethanol plant in Mason City, Iowa. Sovereign also serves on the Absolute Energy board, a locally owned 125 MGY ethanol producer in St. Ansgar, Iowa. Sovereign accepted the nomination of President of the ACE Board.

'I'm looking forward to lending my perspective as an Iowa farmer who's served on the boards of two Iowa ethanol plants in this leadership position on the ACE board,' Sovereign said. 'After serving on the executive committee for a number of years, I'm eager to further the tremendous work this organization and its staff have done to promote and provide ethanol demand opportunities as its president.'

Duane Kristensen, who served as the President of ACE's Board of Directors for the past three years, is stepping down from the ACE Executive Committee but keeping his seat on the Board. Kristensen is the General Manager and Vice President of Operations of Chief Ethanol Fuels, which owns a 70 MGY ethanol plant in Hastings and a 40 MGY plant in Lexington, Nebraska.

  • Troy Knecht, South Dakota farmer, representing Redfield Energy, a 50 MGY ethanol producer in Redfield, South Dakota. Knecht accepted the nomination of Vice President of the ACE Board.
  • Ron Alverson, serving as Treasurer of the ACE Board of Directors, represents Dakota Ethanol, which owns a 50 MGY plant in Wentworth, South Dakota.
  • Chris Wilson, General Manager of Mid-Missouri Energy, a 50 MGY plant in Malta Bend, Missouri, serving as the Secretary of the ACE Board.

Newly elected to serve on the 2021 Executive Committee are:

  • Chris Studer, Chief Member and Public Relations Officer for East River Electric Power Cooperative.

'East River is proud of our history as a founding member of ACE anda partner in biofuels production as the wholesale electric supplier to over a dozen ethanol plants in the region,' Studer said. 'I am looking forward to working alongside my colleagues on the Executive Committee to ensure biofuels and the electric cooperative system have a seat at the table as we work to strengthen rural America.'

  • John Christianson, Director of Christianson PLLP, an accounting and business consulting firm for Ag and Renewable Energy, who also served on the Minnesota Biofuels Council's Executive Committee.

'I'm excited to join the ACE Executive Committee to support ACE's role to develop new clean fuel policies in the Midwest and at the federal level which will reduce greenhouse gas emissions, increase ethanol demand, and reward ag producers for being stewards of our environment,' Christianson said.

For a full list of the ACE Board, visit ACE's website at ethanol.org/meet-ace/board.

Disclaimer

American Coalition for Ethanol published this content on 11 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 February 2021 22:55:13 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:58aU.S. stock funds post biggest weekly inflow in 13 years -Lipper
RE
11:58aU.s.-based money market funds draw $7.8 billion in latest week -lipper
RE
11:58aU.s.-based stock funds in week ended wednesday post $22.9 billion inflow, largest since march 2008 -lipper
RE
11:58aBOE's Haldane predicts possible double-digit annual growth rate in UK a year ahead - Daily Mail
RE
11:56aAMERICAN COALITION FOR ETHANOL : ACE Elects 2021 Officers and Executive Committee
PU
11:54aCanada approves Air Canada purchase of Transat, with conditions
RE
11:54aUtilities Down As Long-Term Treasury Yields Rise -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
11:53aNasdaq, S&P 500 gain on tech stocks, hopes for more stimulus
RE
11:52aCommunications Services Up On Deal Activity -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
11:48aTech Up On Mixed Earnings, Bumble IPO Bump -- Tech Roundup
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1AURORA CANNABIS INC. : Cannabis stocks light up Reddit as sector surges to new highs
2Reddit rally in cannabis stocks stubbed out
3TESLA, INC. : ANALYSIS: Investors lukewarm on Tesla's $1.5 billion bitcoin splurge
4Fed's Powell, invoking war effort, calls for national jobs drive
5Bitcoin soars to all-time high after BNY Mellon announces crypto venture

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ