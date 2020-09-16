American Consolidated Natural Resources, Inc. emerges from Murray Energy bankruptcy, all UMWA members rehired

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

SEPTEMBER 16, 2020

[TRIANGLE, VA.] United Mine Workers of America (UMWA) International President Cecil E. Roberts issued the following statement today:

​'After nearly a year, the Murray Energy bankruptcy proceedings are finally over with the closing of the transaction shifting all the company's assets to American Consolidated Natural Resources, Inc. (ACNR). As per the agreement ACNRsigned and that was ratified by the UMWA membership in May, all UMWA members who formerly worked for Murray Energy have been hired by the new company and are working.

'As spelled out in the agreement, today becomes the effective date of the new collective bargaining agreementbetween the UMWA, ACNR and its subsidiary companies.

​'I commend the officers and membership of our Local Unions at ACNR operations for their perseverance and patience through this proceeding. It has not been an easy time for them, especially during this coronavirus pandemic. There is much to be concerned about for those of us associated with and working in the coal industry during these troubling times, but it is goodthat this process has finally been completed and our members can put the uncertainty of the bankruptcy behind them.'

