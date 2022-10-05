Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
News 

American Express ends COVID vaccine requirements for working from office

10/05/2022 | 05:16pm EDT
An office building with American Express logo is seen in Sydney

(Reuters) - American Express Co has lifted COVID-19 vaccine requirements at its offices, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters on Wednesday, as the credit card giant prepares to remove pandemic-era protocols.

The new guidelines will take effect on Nov. 1 and will apply to offices in the United States, Canada, Australia and New Zealand, according to the memo.

AmEx's decision reflects a growing desire among companies to seek a return to normalcy as the pandemic recedes. Last month, Goldman Sachs Group Inc also removed vaccine requirements for most of its U.S. offices.

The move comes nearly a year after the New York-based company mandated full vaccination for U.S. employees working from office.

Staff who test positive for COVID should submit a health form and stay at home until AmEx's medical office clears them, the memo said.

The plans were first reported by Bloomberg News.

(Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMERICAN EXPRESS COMPANY -0.75% 144.37 Delayed Quote.-14.41%
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC. -1.86% 309 Delayed Quote.-21.80%

