Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

American Express to invest $1 billion in diversity push

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/29/2020 | 01:20pm EDT
Pedestrians walk past an American Express sign in New York

(Reuters) - American Express Co said on Thursday it was investing $1 billion to advance racial and gender equality, the latest in a line of U.S. companies pledging to promote social justice after a series of race-related protests earlier in the year.

The New York-based credit card issuer said it has achieved 100% pay equity for its employees and would continue to do so, as well as promote practices to hire and retain underrepresented colleagues, including Black, Latinx and female colleagues.

The company also said it intends to double its spending on diverse and minority-owned suppliers in the United States to $750 million annually, as well as provide grants to non-profit organizations by the end of 2024.

Several U.S. companies, including large banks and financial firms, had pledged billions of dollars to promote racial equality after the killing of George Floyd, a Black man, by Minneapolis police sparked protests across the country earlier in the year.

Earlier in October, JPMorgan Chase & Co said it would commit $30 billion to address racial inequality over the next five years, marking one of the largest corporate pledges related to race since the death of Floyd.

Other companies that have rushed to take a stand include Home Depot Inc, Procter & Gamble Co and Coca-Cola Co. JPMorgan Chase & Co recently made a $30 billion commitment over the next five years.

(Reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel and Shounak Dasgupta)


Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMERICAN EXPRESS COMPANY -1.00% 90.73 Delayed Quote.-26.42%
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO. 0.16% 96.74 Delayed Quote.-30.75%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:38pU.S. CDC Reports Total Deaths Of 227,045 Due To Coronavirus As Of Yesterday
RE
01:38pU.s. cdc reports total deaths of 227,045 due to coronavirus as of yesterday vs 225,985 in previous report on oct. 28
RE
01:38pWTO Is Poised to Pick Its First Female Leader -- Update
DJ
01:35pRoyal Caribbean sails further off course, posts rare negative revenue
RE
01:33pECB eyes more bond buys, cheap loans in December as pandemic hits
RE
01:31pBrazil's central govt posts $13.2 bln primary budget deficit in Sept -treasury
RE
01:30pWall Street rebounds ahead of tech earnings, upbeat data helps
RE
01:27pWall Street rebounds ahead of tech earnings, upbeat data helps
RE
01:26pLagarde comments at ECB press conference
RE
01:25pBig Tech stocks surge ahead of earnings tsunami
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1FACEBOOK INC : FACEBOOK : 'Who the hell elected you?' U.S. Senate tech hearing becomes political showdown
2GLOBAL MARKETS: Stocks tumble as coronavirus lockdowns loom; dollar rises
3Shell raises dividend as CEO says oil output past peak
4U.S. economy posts record growth in third quarter; COVID-19 scarring to last
5NOKIA OYJ : NOKIA : Receives a Buy rating from UBS

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group