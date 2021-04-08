Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

American Flood Coalition : Applauds Unanimous Passage of Florida's Landmark Flood Resilience Legislation

04/08/2021 | 01:45pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Headed to the Governor’s desk, the legislation spearheaded by House Speaker Chris Sprowls sets the foundation for a stronger, better prepared, more innovative Florida

The American Flood Coalition applauds the Florida Legislature’s unanimous passage today of the Always Ready bill, which will build foundational resilience against increased flooding and sea level rise across the State.

“As our country grapples with the reality of more frequent flooding and sea level rise, we must take bold and systematic action like this legislation does to understand increasing risk and invest in our communities,” said Melissa Roberts, Executive Director of the American Flood Coalition.

“This is a historic moment for Florida as one of the most flood-affected states, and this legislation is truly a model for the nation.”

The legislation, championed by House Speaker Chris Sprowls and introduced by Rep. Demi Busatta Cabrera (R-Coral Gables) in the House and Sen. Ray Rodrigues (R-Ft. Myers) in the State Senate, sets the foundation for a stronger, better prepared, more innovative Florida.

The Always Ready bill:

  • Develops the Statewide Flooding and SLR Resilience Plan, which will support local governments and communities on the frontlines of flooding with $100 million in the first year of the plan;
  • Establishes the Florida Flood Hub for Applied Research and Innovation in St. Petersburg, which will collect data and innovative practices from across the State. The Hub will be a model of statewide collaboration;
  • Conducts a Statewide Flood Vulnerability and Sea Level Rise Assessment to identify vulnerable areas, ensuring that resources and technical assistance flow to the communities impacted the most;
  • And creates regional resilience coalitions for community resilience planning, empowering local communities to respond more effectively to flooding and sea level rise.

“This legislation is a resounding message to our members across Florida that the State is listening and ready to lead,” said Alec Bogdanoff, Ph.D. “We applaud Speaker Sprowls, President Simpson, Representative Busatta Cabrera, Representative Bartleman, Senator Rodrigues, and the entire Florida Legislature for being champions of solutions to more frequent flooding and sea level rise. This legislation marks a new era for the State of Florida.”

About the American Flood Coalition
The American Flood Coalition is a nonpartisan group of cities, elected officials, military leaders, businesses, and civic groups that have come together to drive adaptation to the reality of higher seas, stronger storms, and more frequent flooding through national solutions that support flood-affected communities and protect our nation’s residents, economy, and military installations. The Coalition has over 200 members across 19 states. Cities, towns, elected officials, businesses, and local leaders wishing to join the American Flood Coalition or read more about the organization’s work can visit the Coalition’s website (www.floodcoalition.org) to find out more.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
02:02pSOMEC S P A  : Notice of filing of documentation
PU
02:02pFOX NEWS BOOKS  : Delivers Number One Non-Fiction Book in America With Shannon Bream's The Women of the Bible Speak
BU
02:01pALLEN INSTITUTE  : Adds Leading Health Care Attorney To Board Of Directors
PR
02:01pSOUTHERN COMPANY  : first-quarter earnings to be released April 29
PR
02:01pHARVEST GOLD  : Details the Copper Prospectivity at its Three 100% Owned Properties in Central BC
AQ
02:01pAMERICAN LENDING CENTER  : Celebrates Successful Opening of TownePlace Suites in Downtown Indianapolis
BU
02:01pPUBLIX  : Moves All Florida Moderna COVID‑19 Vaccine Scheduling to Fridays
BU
02:00pPINNACLE FINANCIAL PARTNERS  : Sam Oakley Ranked to Barron's Top 1,200 Financial Advisors List
PU
02:00pCISCO  : See Why Developers and Security Can Now See Eye-to-Eye
PU
02:00pTAJIRI RESOURCES  : Shares for Debt
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Prosus sells 2% of Tencent for $14.7 billion in world's largest block trade
2BP PLC : High stakes at sea in global rush for wind power
3Tech boosts Nasdaq, S&P as Treasury yields dip further
4HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD. : MacBook, iPad production delayed as supply crunch hits Apple - Nikkei
5FTSE 100 INDEX : FTSE 100 edges higher on miners, banks boost; Johnson Matthey shines

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ