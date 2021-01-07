American Healthcare Capital : Exclusively Advises Leading Mental Health Service Providers Second Chances and Simple Intervention in Their Sale to Seaside Healthcare

American Healthcare Capital, a national healthcare M&A advisory firm, announced today the sale of Second Chances Comprehensive Services and Simple Intervention, two Mental Health Skill Building and Intensive In-Home service providers generating over $8 Million in annualized revenue. Founded in 2008 and 2014, Second Chances and Simple Intervention are located in Virginia and were acquired by Seaside Healthcare, a full-service Louisiana-based behavioral health provider.

"We were proud to have helped facilitate a successful transaction for our clients which was a testament to the resiliency of all people involved," said Mike Moran, Principal of Team M+A at American Healthcare Capital.

"Mike and his team were extremely helpful throughout the entire acquisition process and their knowledge led to a much easier and efficient sale,” said Damian Mason, Owner and CEO of Second Chances, and Brandon Hudson, Owner and CEO of Simple Intervention. The closing of Second Chances and Simple Intervention continues a trend of successful transactions for Team M+A and marks their 3rd transaction in the last 30 days.

About Team M+A

Team M+A (www.HealthcareDealTeam.com) at American Healthcare Capital consists of the company’s top performing advisors and analysts: Mike Moran, Andre Ulloa, and Mark Thomas. They have successfully sold businesses in a variety of segments including Home Health, Hospice, Private Duty, Behavioral Health, Autism, I/DD, DME, Medical Staffing, Long Term Care Facilities, Physical Therapy and all types of Pharmacy.

