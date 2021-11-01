American Institutes for Research Recognized as a Best Place to Work for Women and Diverse Managers

Arlington, Va., Nov. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The American Institutes for Research (AIR) has been recognized by Diversity MBA Media in its “50 Out Front” rankings of the best places to work for women and diverse managers. AIR was ranked 22nd on the list, which recognizes the efforts of companies and organizations to implement intentional strategies for the advancement of women and those of diverse backgrounds into leadership roles and creates a culture of belonging and inclusion.

Diversity MBA is a national organization focused on integrating diversity and inclusion with talent management and publishes Diversity MBA Magazine. AIR previously made the “50 Out Front” list in 2018 (no. 44) and 2020 (no. 28). Our 2021 ranking demonstrates our continued growth and progression on our DEI journey.

“Diversity, equity and inclusion are uniquely embedded in our mission to generate and use rigorous evidence that contributes to a better, more equitable world,” said Karen Francis, AIR’s Chief Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) Officer. “We are pleased to receive this recognition from Diversity MBA for our commitment to DEI and the progress we have made. DEI not only makes us a stronger organization internally, but it improves the research and technical assistance work we do externally with clients, partners and communities.”

As part of its DEI strategy, AIR has made five specific commitments that it is implementing and tracking:

Linking DEI metrics to eligibility for incentives, rewards, and promotion across AIR, starting with leadership;

Examining and redesigning internal practices to lead to defined equitable outcomes, including an equity audit, which is currently underway;

Continuing to support the professional development and advancement of staff to build a more inclusive and collaborative environment;

Continuing its efforts to build a pipeline of diverse candidates. This includes the Pipeline Partnership Program, in which AIR works with three large universities to provide opportunities for individuals from underrepresented backgrounds to explore the behavioral and social science research fields; and

Investing in a self-funded research and action agenda around equity. In September, AIR launched the AIR Equity Initiative, a five-year, $100 million investment in research and technical assistance to address systemic inequity in the areas of education, workforce development, public safety and policing, and health.

AIR and the other companies on the 50 Out Front list are recognized in the latest issue of Diversity MBA Magazine and were honored at the 2021 National Business Leaders Conference in September.

About AIR

Established in 1946, the American Institutes for Research (AIR) is a nonpartisan, not-for-profit organization that conducts behavioral and social science research and delivers technical assistance both domestically and internationally in the areas of education, health and the workforce. AIR’s work is driven by its mission to generate and use rigorous evidence that contributes to a better, more equitable world. With headquarters in Arlington, Virginia, AIR has offices across the U.S. and abroad. For more information, visit www.air.org.