American Lending Center : Named a 2021 Best Place to Work in Los Angeles

For the second year in a row, American Lending Center (ALC), a premier non-bank lending institution, has been named one of the Best Places to Work in Los Angeles by the Los Angeles Business Journal and Best Companies Group. The award honors ALC’s achievements benefiting the LA county’s economy, workforce and businesses.

In their 15th year of recognizing Los Angeles employers with this award, the Los Angeles Business Journal (LABJ) and Best Companies Group evaluated eligible companies from more than 250,000 businesses in the LA area through a two-part survey process. An evaluation of the nominee’s workplace policies, practices, philosophy, systems and demographics comprised approximately 25% of the total assessment, while an employee survey detailing the employee experience comprised the final 75%.

After receiving the award in 2020, ALC’s recognition as one of the 2021 Best Places to Work in Los Angeles is a testament to the company’s commitment to supporting local businesses, workers and communities. This past year in particular, ALC has supported small businesses struggling during the COVID-19 pandemic by approving Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans to over 10,000 eligible small business borrowers across the country, including over 2,600 in California.

“We are honored to receive this prestigious recognition two years in a row,” said John Shen, ALC’s Chief Executive Officer. “Our employees’ consistent determination and passion for what they do has driven our own success, as well as the success of the small businesses we serve. We’re so happy to continue contributing to Los Angeles’ business ecosystem.”

About American Lending Center

American Lending Center (ALC) is a licensed non-bank lender that has provided over $350 million to American ventures and created over 12,000 full-time jobs throughout the US. ALC is one of only a handful of nonbanking companies to be approved as a Treasury and SBA-approved PPP lender. As of the end of the first quarter of 2021, ALC has retained approximately 28,000 jobs through PPP loans and managed a highly dynamic SBA loan portfolio of a total amount over $480 million. ALC is committed to supporting small-to-medium size businesses in rural and underserved areas.

