American Lending Center : Celebrates Successful Opening of TownePlace Suites in Downtown Indianapolis

ALC continues to bring in international investment through its latest project in Indiana

American Lending Center (ALC), a licensed non-bank lender, celebrated the official opening of TownePlace Suites in downtown Indianapolis on March 12th. This marks one of several ALC investments that have recently reopened as the hospitality industry recovers from the economic effects of COVID-19.

With 146-rooms, all equipped with a full kitchen, complementary WiFi and access to the Something Borrowed section, where guests can find appliances such as blenders and grilling tools, TownePlace Suites’ set up lends itself well to extended-stay guests. Further, guests can enjoy a complimentary breakfast, fitness center, in-lobby bar and boardroom.

“It has been a quiet year for the hospitality industry, but we are very excited to hit the ground running with this opening,” said John Shen, ALC’s chief executive officer. “We are hopeful that via strategic foreign investment we can help boost tourism and stimulate economic growth in downtown Indiana and beyond.”

Since opening their doors, TownePlace Suites has increased capacity daily. Ideally situated among several of Indianapolis’ most notable attractions, some of which include Lucas Oil Stadium and the Indiana Convention Center, hotel leadership expects demand to increase throughout the rest of the year, especially with the fall bringing an influx of conventions to the area.

About American Lending Center

American Lending Center (ALC) is a licensed non-bank lender that has provided over 500 million dollars to American ventures and created nearly 40,000 full-time jobs throughout the US. ALC is a small business specialized lender supporting qualified borrowers nationwide.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210408005122/en/