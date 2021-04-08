Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

American Lending Center : Celebrates Successful Opening of TownePlace Suites in Downtown Indianapolis

04/08/2021 | 02:01pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ALC continues to bring in international investment through its latest project in Indiana

American Lending Center (ALC), a licensed non-bank lender, celebrated the official opening of TownePlace Suites in downtown Indianapolis on March 12th. This marks one of several ALC investments that have recently reopened as the hospitality industry recovers from the economic effects of COVID-19.

With 146-rooms, all equipped with a full kitchen, complementary WiFi and access to the Something Borrowed section, where guests can find appliances such as blenders and grilling tools, TownePlace Suites’ set up lends itself well to extended-stay guests. Further, guests can enjoy a complimentary breakfast, fitness center, in-lobby bar and boardroom.

“It has been a quiet year for the hospitality industry, but we are very excited to hit the ground running with this opening,” said John Shen, ALC’s chief executive officer. “We are hopeful that via strategic foreign investment we can help boost tourism and stimulate economic growth in downtown Indiana and beyond.”

Since opening their doors, TownePlace Suites has increased capacity daily. Ideally situated among several of Indianapolis’ most notable attractions, some of which include Lucas Oil Stadium and the Indiana Convention Center, hotel leadership expects demand to increase throughout the rest of the year, especially with the fall bringing an influx of conventions to the area.

About American Lending Center

American Lending Center (ALC) is a licensed non-bank lender that has provided over 500 million dollars to American ventures and created nearly 40,000 full-time jobs throughout the US. ALC is a small business specialized lender supporting qualified borrowers nationwide.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
02:05pOMERS Infrastructure Announces Signing of Agreement to Sell its Complete Interest in Vento II
GL
02:05pKITS EYECARE  : Sees 73% Growth in Total Patient Orders in Q1 2021
AQ
02:05pCOBANK QUARTERLY : U.S. Economy Gathers Momentum, Policy Decisions Will Reshape the Future
GL
02:04pHOW TO GO LIVE ON INSTAGRAM : 7 Tips for Success
PU
02:04pGulf Cooperation Council countries keep their eyes on structural reforms during the pandemic
PU
02:04pSentinel U® Partners with Simulation Content Providers to Enhance Sentinel Health™ Virtual Health System Platform
GL
02:02pSOMEC S P A  : Notice of filing of documentation
PU
02:02pFOX NEWS BOOKS  : Delivers Number One Non-Fiction Book in America With Shannon Bream's The Women of the Bible Speak
BU
02:01pALLEN INSTITUTE  : Adds Leading Health Care Attorney To Board Of Directors
PR
02:01pSOUTHERN COMPANY  : first-quarter earnings to be released April 29
PR
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Prosus sells 2% of Tencent for $14.7 billion in world's largest block trade
2BP PLC : High stakes at sea in global rush for wind power
3Tech boosts Nasdaq, S&P as Treasury yields dip further
4HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD. : MacBook, iPad production delayed as supply crunch hits Apple - Nikkei
5FTSE 100 INDEX : FTSE 100 edges higher on miners, banks boost; Johnson Matthey shines

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ