American Real Estate Partners Add Air Purification To 1600 Market Street Building

Partnering with Pure Wellness to provide the cleanest air for tenants

American Real Estate Partners (AREP), an institutional fund manager and innovative operating partner focused on office, and mixed-use repositioning and development in the Mid-Atlantic Region, has partnered once again with Pure Wellness, a leader in transforming interior spaces into world-class wellness environments that protect against viral & bacterial contaminants [including COVID-19] - to promote overall wellbeing at another of its assets nationally.

Pure Wellness air purifier at 1600 Market St (Photo: Business Wire)

1600 Market Street is an 825,968 square foot, 39-story Class A office tower in Philadelphia’s thriving Central Business District. The property installed DFS-enabled air purification units in the amenities spaces to provide an enhanced clean-air environment for places where groups of people typically come together.

“We strive to provide our tenants with an exceptional office environment in every area of the building so that they can be and perform at their best, ” said Tim Koeller, Regional Manager for AREP. “Elevating our attention to air quality in shared spaces is an important recognition of the times we live in and AREP’s focus on wellness in all of our properties.”

ABOUT AMERICAN REAL ESTATE PARTNERS

Headquartered in the Greater Washington metropolitan area, American Real Estate Partners (AREP) is an institutional fund manager and operating partner focused on office and mixed-use repositioning and development throughout the Greater Mid-Atlantic Region.

Since the company's founding in 2003, AREP has deployed over $4 billion across targeted geographies, acquired more than 17 million square feet of class-A real estate, and currently oversees over 10 million square feet of assets. AREP's vertically integrated real estate platform provides best-in-class expertise in all ownership disciplines, from property management and building operations to investment strategy, market research, and acquisitions. By leveraging this expertise, AREP remains at the leading edge of real estate innovation, maximizing building performance to provide real value.

ABOUT PURE WELLNESS

Pure Wellness transforms interior spaces into world-class wellness environments that protect against viral & bacterial contaminants and promote overall wellbeing. Pure Wellness provides a refreshing, relaxing experience to guests and tenants around the world, at hotels, resorts, office buildings, senior living and more. Pure solutions are designed to meet the needs of a post-coronavirus world in which virus and bacteria free environments are a must to attract and retain business. For more, visit: pureofficespace.com

