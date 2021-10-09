American Real PM Announces Expansion Into Metro Detroit Property Management

DALLAS, Oct. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Real PM is one of the top property management solutions for real estate investors in Dallas/Fort Worth, Kansas City, St. Louis and now the Metro Detroit area. American Real PM is dedicated to serving all of their property owners with the same service they would expect if it was their own asset being managed. As investors themselves, American Real PM's focus is on maximizing profits for their clients/investors. American Real PM is passionate about real estate and even more passionate about their tenants and their owners.

The rental real estate market in the Metro Detroit suburbs has never been better, which is just the thing real estate investors want to hear. Investors have been flocking to the Metro Detroit area for good rental property investments and that is why American Real PM has decided to expand into the Detroit Property Management market. Demand for single-family rentals is skyrocketing, and the median price of a single-family home in the areas of Metro Detroit is well below $100K, offering an amazing opportunity for rental property with solid yields and cash flow. The Metro Detroit suburbs are able to achieve 1%+ rent to price point ratios, which is exactly what most cash flow driven investors want to see.

Opportunistic real estate investors may find Detroit the perfect market to acquire very affordable rental housing for all cash, then refinance at a later date. Lack of credit is making it hard for local residents to buy a home, causing almost half of the households in Detroit to rent rather than own. American Real PM saw that the Zillow Home Value Index (ZHVI) for Detroit is $52,905 through June 2021, home values in Detroit increased by 31.2% over the last year, and over the last five years home values in Detroit increased by over 102%. In addition to Detroit, American Real PM continues to add new properties to their Dallas Property Management , St. Louis Property Management , and Kansas City Property Management portfolio each month. All of these cities are continuing to grow, and with every new project expansion, it offers more to newcomers. Many of these cities are getting more and more attention recently from Overseas investors.

Another benefit that American Real PM offers to their clients is a way to grow their rental portfolio. American Real PM offers a service designed to identify good investment opportunities in the markets they manage called the Active Rental Program. The ARP is a passive solution offered to current and prospective owners/investors. American Real PM will identify the property, help the investor through the closing process and then manage the asset for the investor. All an investor has to do is sit back and collect their rental income through their very own online investor portal that gives investors an up to date snapshot of their portfolio.

For more information email us john@americanrealpm.com, visit their website at www.americanrealpm.com or call (469) 620-0400

