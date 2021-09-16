American Rescue Plan: Treasury's Progress and Impact After Six Months

September 16, 2021

The U.S. Department of the Treasury released a new report on the first six months of the department's implementation of the American Rescue Plan. Since the American Rescue Plan was signed by President Biden, the Treasury Department has disbursed approximately $700 billion of the $1 trillion in programs administered by Treasury. This includes over $450 billion paid directly to families and households, including through more than 170 million Economic Impact Payments totaling over $400 billion, over 106 million Child Tax Credit (CTC) payments totaling more than $46 billion, and over 1 million payments of Emergency Rental Assistance totaling more than $5 billion.

Read the full report on Treasury's Progress and Impact after Six Months.

Read the Press Release on the report.