Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

American Society for Transplantation and Cellular Therapy Awards Dr. Anthony Fauci with 2021 Public Service Award

02/12/2021 | 03:03pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The annual award honors one of the nation’s top physicians and highlights the very spirit of advancing the science that is core to ASTCT’s mission

The American Society for Transplantation and Cellular Therapy (ASTCT) today presented Anthony S. Fauci, M.D., NIAID Director and President Biden’s chief medical adviser, with its 2021 Public Service Award. The annual award recognizes an individual who has advanced the interests of patients or given special service to the patients and families ASTCT serves.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210212005470/en/

Dr. Fauci receives ASTCT 2021 Public Service Award (Photo: Business Wire)

Dr. Fauci receives ASTCT 2021 Public Service Award (Photo: Business Wire)

ASTCT is essential in securing the highest industry standards and guidelines for blood and marrow transplant (BMT) and cellular therapy patients to bring the best in comprehensive care across the world. Gene and cell therapy are at the cutting edge of medicine today, and ASTCT serves as a resource organization for physicians, researchers and patients, to ensure that the highest quality of data and information is accessible to all who need it. With an international professional membership of 2,600 physicians, investigators and healthcare professionals from more than 45 countries, ASTCT’s mission is dedicated to improving the application and success of advanced life-saving therapies.

Presenting the award was Pavan R. Reddy, M.D., President of ASTCT. Dr. Reddy's research interests focus on understanding the immunobiology of graft-versus-host disease (GVHD) in the laboratory, and translating the insights gained into improved treatments for patients with GVHD. He praised Dr. Fauci’s steadfastness towards our collective understanding of and belief in science.

“Dr. Fauci’s impact on public health throughout the last year has been immeasurable, and we are thankful that his efforts are also advancing the science of cellular therapies,” said Dr. Reddy. “Dr. Fauci’s tireless and continued work in the area of infectious diseases and immunology throughout the COVID-19 pandemic has and will continue to benefit blood and marrow transplant and cellular therapy patients for years to come. Additionally, his lifetime work in immunology and HIV have inspired many advances, including the notion of transplantation as a potential cure for HIV patients.”

As with many other treatment and patient management areas affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, there have been countless BMT providers and patients challenged with how this virus could impact treatment and care. ASTCT quickly stepped up as an industry contributor and standards organization to produce the necessary guidelines to be adopted and implemented for BMT patients regarding COVID-19-related issues. From supporting the research and development to providing treatment and training guidelines during uniquely challenging times, ASTCT endeavors every day to bring visionary tools, guidelines and resources to pioneer and elevate stem and immune cell therapies that will ensure better patient outcomes across many disease categories.

About the American Society for Transplantation and Cellular Therapy

The American Society for Transplantation and Cellular Therapy (ASTCT), with headquarters in Chicago, is a professional society of 2,600 healthcare professionals and scientists from more than 45 countries who are dedicated to improving the application and success of blood and marrow transplantation and related cellular therapies. ASTCT strives to be the leading organization promoting research, education and clinical practice to deliver the best, comprehensive patient care.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
09:26aIDEXX LABORATORIES : DE MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-K)
AQ
09:25aCYBERARK SOFTWARE : Form 6-KPDF
PU
09:23aSECTYR : ® Introduces Machine Learning and Critical Insights Functionality to Manage Complex 340B Programs in Latest Release of Sectyr :Hub® 340B
BU
09:21aCALVIN B. TAYLOR BANKSHARES, INC. (OTCQX : TYCB), Parent Company of Calvin B. Taylor Bank, Today Announced that Its Board of Directors has Elected Hale Harrison as Chair of the Board of Directors of the Company and the Bank
GL
09:20aSOUTHWEST AIRLINES : Airlines push White House to reject testing for US flights
AQ
09:20aFidus Investment Corporation Schedules Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
GL
09:20aAlgold Resources Announces Filing of Proposal
NE
09:19aCanada's Alberta providing another C$400 million for oil and gas site cleanup
RE
09:19aRF CAPITAL : to Announce Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2020 Results
AQ
09:18aCanada's Alberta providing another C$400 mln for oil and gas site cleanup
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Bitcoin soars to all-time high after BNY Mellon announces crypto venture
2EXCLUSIVE: How GameStop missed out on capitalizing on the Reddit rally
3ARCELORMITTAL : ARCELORMITTAL : Jefferies remains its Buy rating
4FLOW TRADERS N.V. : FLOW TRADERS N : Q420 RESULTS
5ASTRAZENECA PLC : ASTRAZENECA : Vaccine production not perfect but our drug saves lives, AstraZeneca says, as ..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ