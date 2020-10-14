Log in
American Soybean Association Seeks Candidates for Soy Scholarship

10/14/2020 | 04:15pm EDT
Oct 14, 2020

St. Louis. Oct. 14, 2020. The American Soybean Association (ASA) wants to award a scholarship to an outstanding high school senior interested in pursuing agriculture.

The Soy Scholarship is a $5,000 one-time award presented to a high school senior who plans to pursue agriculture as an area of study at any accredited college or university in the 2021-22 academic year. The scholarship is managed by ASA and made possible through a grant the by BASF Corporation. High school seniors may apply online Oct. 14-Dec. 6, 2020. Click here to apply.

'ASA is honored by the outstanding partnership that we share with BASF,' ASA President Bill Gordon said. 'Investing in talented students pursuing careers in agriculture provides them with tools to help them achieve their goals and ensures the future of our industry.'

ASA and BASF have recognized students for their hard work and interest in agriculture through the Soy Scholarship since 2008.

'BASF is always looking for talented and enthusiastic students to apply their learning to contribute to the success of our customers. We are excited to continue our long-term partnership with ASA to award scholarships to deserving students who show a desire and passion for agriculture,' said Scott Kay, Vice President of U.S. Crop, BASF Agricultural Solutions.

The scholarship is awarded in $2,500 increments (one per semester) for the 2021-22 school year. The student must maintain successful academic progress and be in good standing with the college or university to receive the full amount of the scholarship.

Final selection will be made at the beginning of January by a committee of soybean grower-leaders. The student will be notified by mid-January, with an official announcement to follow and a presentation scheduled in the spring. Click here for more details.

Disclaimer

ASA - American Soybean Association published this content on 14 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 October 2020 20:14:02 UTC

