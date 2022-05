The Federal Highway Administration said on Thursday motorists drove 277.4 billion miles in March, up 7.9 billion miles over the same month in 2021, and up 5 billion miles over March 2019. Over the 12 months ending in March, U.S. drivers have logged 3.27 trillion miles, higher than any other comparable 12-month period.

