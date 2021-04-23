Americans Are Clear: Don't Pack the Supreme Court

WASHINGTON, April 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Liberty Institute today announced the results of a nationwide poll from Mason Dixon Polling & Strategy revealing more than two-thirds (2/3’s) of Americans oppose adding seats to the Supreme Court of the United States. First Liberty, the nation’s premier law firm dedicated exclusively to religious liberty, commissioned the poll.
“Court-packing is a direct assault on the independence of the judiciary,” Kelly Shackelford, President, CEO, & Chief Counsel to First Liberty said. “Other countries have done this, with disastrous results. Americans recognize that court-packing is a brazen power-play by political extremists to overthrow our court system. The last thing our country needs right now is a coup on the Supreme Court. We need our Constitutional system. It is the envy of the world.”
The poll, conducted by Mason Dixon of registered voters nationwide April 15-19, suggests that 68% of all respondents oppose court-packing. Importantly, self-identified Independent voters overwhelmingly reject plans to pack the court (68% opposed).
About First Liberty Institute First Liberty Institute is a non-profit public interest law firm and the largest legal organization in the nation dedicated exclusively to defending religious freedom for all Americans.