Americans Say: Don't Ask About Amy Coney Barrett's Faith

10/11/2020 | 02:24pm EDT

WASHINGTON, Oct. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Liberty Institute sent to Sen. Lindsey Graham, Chairman of the Senate Committee on the Judiciary, the results of a nationwide poll from Mason Dixon Polling & Strategy this week revealing almost two-thirds (2/3’s) of Americans believe judicial nominees should not be questioned about their religious beliefs as part of the confirmation process. First Liberty, the nation’s premier law firm dedicated exclusively to religious liberty, commissioned the poll.

Read First Liberty’s letter and the results of the poll here.

“Americans clearly want senators to stick to a nominee’s qualifications and judicial philosophy,” Kelly Shackelford, President, CEO, & Chief Counsel to First Liberty said. “Asking questions about an applicant’s faith in most contexts is a violation of employment law. Asking about Judge Barrett’s faith is a violation of Article VI of the Constitution.”

The poll, conducted by Mason Dixon of likely voters nationwide October 5-7, suggests that 62% of respondents view a nominee’s religious beliefs as off limits to examination by the U.S. Senate. In addition, the poll asked respondents about rumored plans to pack the court, should the Senate confirm Judge Barrett. A strong majority (54% to 35%) of Americans oppose any plan to pack the Supreme Court. Nearly 60% of Democrats support packing the court and 85% of Republicans oppose it. Perhaps more importantly, self-identified Independent voters overwhelmingly reject plans to pack the court.

“Political threats from the Left to pack the court would be nothing more than revenge against Justice Barrett, a political guarantee to ensure their preferred policy outcomes are legislated from the bench,” said Shackelford. “Americans clearly oppose this approach, just as they have for 156 years.”

About First Liberty Institute
First Liberty Institute is a non-profit public interest law firm and the largest legal organization in the nation dedicated exclusively to defending religious freedom for all Americans.

To arrange an interview, contact Lacey McNiel at media@firstliberty.org or by calling 972-941-4453.

Contact: Lacey McNiel, media@firstliberty.org
Direct: 972-941-4453


