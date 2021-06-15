Americans are curious about electric trucks, but low cost, durability come first -Reuters/Ipsos poll

June 15 (Reuters) - While most Americans expect electric
vehicles eventually to dominate the nation's roadways, many have
greeted the first battery-powered models with skepticism,
expressing concerns about the potential costs and inconveniences
of owning such vehicles, a Reuters/Ipsos poll showed.
Automakers have already recognized the challenge and said
they plan to market future battery-powered models by touting
their performance and long-term cost savings over environmental
benefits.
Vehicle manufacturers need to win over more rural Americans
and Republicans, with the survey showing those groups express
less enthusiasm than others for electric vehicles.
Vehicle electrification, particularly of the most popular
large, fuel-intensive light trucks and SUVs, has become a
central part of U.S. efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions
to combat climate change. In the Reuters/Ipsos national poll of
around 1,005 adults from June 3-4, 67% of all respondents agreed
in a bipartisan consensus that pickup trucks are the American
way of life, underscoring the focus on electrifying those
vehicles to reach climate goals.
Rural consumers in so-called red states or Republican
strongholds are a key demographic for pickup trucks, the auto
industry's most profitable vehicle segment, challenging
automakers to navigate an electric future without alienating
those customers.
Several automakers, including Ford Motor Co and
General Motors Co, are planning to release all-electric
trucks in the coming years. But no electric pickup truck is yet
available, which means consumer attitudes about them are largely
based on second-hand knowledge.
Graphic on what consumers want in a truck: https://tmsnrt.rs/3cGej9e
A majority of 65% agreed that electric vehicles are the
future of the auto industry, the poll showed. While there were
clear divisions along party lines - with 53% agreeing among
Republicans, compared with 78% among Democrats - the issue is
less partisan than other contentious U.S. political topics.
Nearly half of Americans - 46% - believe EVs are not worth
the cost, the survey showed, with opinions again reflecting a
political divide. EVs have a higher sticker price than
comparable gasoline models, largely due to costly batteries.
When asked to consider buying a new truck, only a minority
said they would search for one that minimizes its impact on the
environment. Thirty-eight percent said they would look first for
an efficient truck that costs less to operate. Another 34% said
they wanted a durable truck, and only about 19% said they wanted
an environmentally friendly one.
PERFORMANCE BENEFITS
Jim Richman, a window installer in Austin, Texas, who owns a
2018 Ford F-150, said he is also concerned about the reliability
of electric trucks and the hassle of charging them.
"I just want to know my truck is ready whenever I need it,
and also for longer trips," Richman said, echoing a sentiment
among a majority of survey respondents who said EVs generally
were inconvenient because of their need for charging.
The auto industry is trying to alleviate those concerns with
technological innovations, including reductions in battery costs
and longer driving ranges.
GM, which plans to start selling an all-electric version of
its Hummer pickup by the end of next year, said more consumers
will consider EVs as they become familiar with battery-powered
vehicles. GM is also trying to emphasize economic benefits of
going electric.
"We have a tremendous opportunity to help consumers
understand that benefits of driving electric aren't just related
to the environmental benefits, but performance and capability
that EVs offer," said Darryll Harrison, a GM spokesman.
Researchers expect EVs to reach price parity with
fuel-powered counterparts around 2030, and EVs also provide
long-term cost savings due to lower maintenance costs and the
lower cost per mile of refueling with electricity instead of
gasoline.
Ford said its research had shown consumer demand for an
e-truck, especially among younger truck owners. The company
plans to release its all-electric F-150 Lightning truck next
year, for which it has received some 100,000 reservations to
date.
"By 2030 we expect 40% of our global mix to be fully
electric and we'll achieve that by electrifying our most popular
name plates," said Darren Palmer, Ford's North America EV
general manager.
Chris Sherman, general manager of a Ford dealership in rural
Paris, Texas, said he has been surprised by the positive
response to the Lightning so far.
"These are pretty much diehard gas and diesel pickup
owners," Sherman said. "Lot of people here are blue-collar, and
they tow utility trailers. They want to know how much of a day's
work they can do with their truck."
Sherman said he had so far received 10 reservations for the
electric truck and that he fields up to 40 phone calls per day
about it.
The Reuters/Ipsos poll was conducted online, in English,
throughout the United States. It gathered responses from 1,005
adults, and the results have a credibility interval, a measure
of precision, of about 4 percentage points.
(Reporting by Tina Bellon in Austin, Texas
Additional reporting by Paul Lienert in Detroit
Editing by Joe White, Chris Kahn and Matthew Lewis)