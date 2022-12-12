Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Americans said in November they're expecting inflation pressures to wane

12/12/2022 | 11:08am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Grocery store in Washington

(Reuters) - Americans said last month that they are expecting notably weaker inflation pressures over coming years, the New York Fed said Monday in its latest Survey of Consumer Expectations.

The bank reported that respondents foresee a record month-to-month drop in inflation a year from now, with inflation expected to rise by 5.2% versus the 5.9% projected increase in October. The New York Fed survey began in 2013.

Meanwhile, the expected level of inflation three years from now moved to 3%, from October's 3.1%, while five years from now, the public expects inflation at 2.3%, from 2.4% the prior month.

The one-year ahead expected inflation reading was also the lowest of the year. It came as the respondents said in the report that they are expecting smaller price rises for a range of key goods and services. In November, survey respondents said gasoline prices a year from now will be up by 4.7%, down from October's expected 5.3% rise.

The survey also found a big expected drop in food prices a year from now. Home prices are also expected to show a slightly slower pace of gains and be up by 1% a year from now, the lowest such reading since May 2020, according to the New York Fed.

The drop in the expected path of inflation arrives just ahead of this week's Federal Reserve policy meeting, where officials are widely expected to moderate the pace of their very aggressive campaign of rate rises and lift their overnight target rate by half a percentage point as they seek to lower the highest levels of inflation seen in 40 years. The Fed's inflation target is 2%.

The Fed is expected to press forward with rate rises after the December meeting as price pressures have remained relatively resistant to rising short-term rates, which in theory should cool inflation. One reason why the Fed is raising rates so aggressively is because it doesn't want high price gains to become embedded in the economy.

The expected path of inflation is a key variable in that process. Fed officials believe that where the public expects price pressures to go in the future exerts a strong influence on where they are now.

Central bankers are likely to take some solace from the New York Fed report as they consider moving to a slower pace of rate increases. In June, an unexpected jump in inflation expectations proved to be a key factor that shifted the central bank toward what proved to be a supersized path of rate increases.

The report also found rising optimism about the future of hiring and personal finance. Respondents said in November they see household incomes rising by 4.5%, from October's 4.3%, a record-high reading.

(Reporting by Michael S. Derby; Editing by Andrea Ricci)

By Michael S. Derby


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) -0.57% 0.67404 Delayed Quote.-6.43%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.15% 1.22549 Delayed Quote.-9.38%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.11% 0.73143 Delayed Quote.-7.42%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.00% 1.05211 Delayed Quote.-7.38%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.19% 0.012104 Delayed Quote.-9.70%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.27% 0.63757 Delayed Quote.-6.25%
Latest news "Economy"
11:08aAmericans said in November they're expecting inflation pressures to wane
RE
11:07aKeystone pipeline timetable for restart unclear; traders worry about supply
RE
11:05aLockerbie bombing suspect to appear in U.S. court
RE
11:04aBritain's Home REIT auditor to review Viceroy allegations
RE
11:03aUK cannot take foreign bond buyers for granted: Treasury official
RE
11:00aGoldman Sachs says China's reopening could lift oil by 15/bbl
RE
10:54aFTX's Sam Bankman-Fried says he will testify remotely at upcoming congressional hearing
RE
10:53aSiemens Energy looking for investors, considering SWFs - Handelsblatt
RE
10:52aJapan, Netherlands to join U.S. in China chip curbs - Bloomberg News
RE
10:52aEMA Publishes Updates Product Information For COVID-19 Treatment Regkirona (Regdanvimab), With Increase In Its Approved Shelf Life
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Futures rise ahead of CPI data, Fed rate decision in focus
2Exclusive-Toyota to outline 3-year EV plan changes to suppliers -source..
3LOREAL : RBC lowers to Sell rating
4Exclusive-Geely's premium electric car brand Zeekr seeks over $1 billio..
5Euro zone bond yields edge up ahead of central banks, U.S. data

HOT NEWS