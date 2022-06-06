Americans split on nuclear energy -poll

Just under half of Americans support nuclear power to generate electricity
The Biden administration is investing billions to revitalize the industry
With the aim of reducing U.S. greenhouse gas emissions
The poll found 45% of Americans support nuclear power while 33% oppose it
Another 22% are not sure how they feel about it
Those against the use of nuclear cited the risk of meltdowns and worries over waste
But among those opposed, over half said they support keeping current plants operating
The Biden administration is also pushing to expand solar and wind power
The poll showed 76% of Americans back solar, 74% support wind power and 68% back hydro-electric
The U.S. has more than 90 operating nuclear reactors that generate 20% of America's power