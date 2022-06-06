Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Americans split on nuclear energy -poll

06/06/2022 | 05:58pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

STORY: Source: Reuters/Ipsos poll

Just under half of Americans support nuclear power to generate electricity

The Biden administration is investing billions to revitalize the industry

With the aim of reducing U.S. greenhouse gas emissions

The poll found 45% of Americans support nuclear power while 33% oppose it

Another 22% are not sure how they feel about it

Those against the use of nuclear cited the risk of meltdowns and worries over waste

But among those opposed, over half said they support keeping current plants operating

The Biden administration is also pushing to expand solar and wind power

The poll showed 76% of Americans back solar, 74% support wind power and 68% back hydro-electric

The U.S. has more than 90 operating nuclear reactors that generate 20% of America's power


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:58pAmericans split on nuclear energy -poll
RE
05:51pUtilities Shares Move Higher With Solar Tariffs in Focus -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
05:49pCommunications Services Rise Amid Deal Drama -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
05:43pDRUG DEALER TO MASTER FALCONER : A healing journey
RE
05:38pThe WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.24% to 95.14 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:38pEuro Lost 0.24% to $1.0693 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:38pSterling Gains 0.35% to $1.2533 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:38pDollar Gains 0.81% to 131.89 Yen -- Data Talk
DJ
05:34pWells Fargo CEO Says Conducting Review Of Our Diverse Slate Hiring Guidelines - Memo Seen By Reuters
RE
05:34pWells fargo ceo says we will temporarily pause the use of divers…
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Musk threatens to tear up Twitter deal over 'material breach'
2Chinese EV Makers Jump on Stronger Sales, Outlook
3Analyst recommendations: American Express, CrowdStrike, DoorDash, Etsy,..
4Taser-maker halts project to arm drones with stun guns as ethics panel ..
5Nokia, DOCOMO and NTT bring 6G vision to life

HOT NEWS