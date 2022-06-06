Americans split on nuclear energy -poll

Just under half of Americans support nuclear power to generate electricity

The Biden administration is investing billions to revitalize the industry

With the aim of reducing U.S. greenhouse gas emissions

The poll found 45% of Americans support nuclear power while 33% oppose it

Another 22% are not sure how they feel about it

Those against the use of nuclear cited the risk of meltdowns and worries over waste

But among those opposed, over half said they support keeping current plants operating

The Biden administration is also pushing to expand solar and wind power

The poll showed 76% of Americans back solar, 74% support wind power and 68% back hydro-electric

The U.S. has more than 90 operating nuclear reactors that generate 20% of America's power