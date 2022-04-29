Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Americans' unfavorable views of China hit new high -Pew

04/29/2022 | 05:59am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
People overlook the skyline of the Central Business District on a polluted day in Beijing

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Unfavorable opinions of China among Americans are at a new high, with more than 90% of U.S. adults saying China's partnership with Russia is a problem for the United States, a survey released on Thursday by the Pew Research Center showed.

Negative views toward China in the United States and many other advanced economies have soared in recent years, as Western governments have complained of the increasingly powerful country using economic and military coercion to exert its will around the world.

China and Russia also have developed closer ties, including the announcement of a "no limits" partnership in February, just weeks before Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, which Beijing has yet to condemn.

Two-thirds of those who took part in the Pew survey of 3,581 American adults conducted in March described China as a major threat - up 5 percentage points since 2020 and 23 points since the question was first asked in 2013, the U.S.-based Pew said.

The number of Americans who have unfavorable views of China increased 6 points over 2021 to 82%, a new high, Pew said.

"Americans are acutely concerned about the partnership between China and Russia," Pew said, with 92% of people surveyed calling it at least a somewhat serious problem for the United States. A 62% majority said it was a "very serious problem," it said.

An increasing number of Americans - 43% - also see China as the world's top economy, up 11 percentage points since 2020 and now on par with those who see the United States as the leader, the survey showed.

Republicans tend to have more negative views of China than Democrats and are more likely to support tough economic measures against Beijing, Pew said.

U.S.-China relations have deteriorated sharply in recent years, and U.S. President Joe Biden has vowed that Beijing will not replace the United States as the world's global leader on his watch.

The Biden administration has said China will face serious consequences if it gives material support for Russia's war effort in Ukraine, but that it has not seen evidence of this.

China blamed U.S. politicians, media and think tanks for shaping a negative perception of China among Americans.

"Following some U.S. politicians' unscrupulous and shameless attacks on China, some U.S. media spread rumors and some U.S. think tanks smeared China," its foreign ministry spokesman, Zhao Lijian, told a regular press briefing in Beijing on Friday.

(Reporting by Michael Martina and David Brunnstrom, additional reporting by Yew Lun Tian in Beijing; Editing by Sandra Maler)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:06aCut off from home, Chinese diaspora frustrated at zero-COVID policy
RE
06:03aMore than 3,000 people lost in sea crossings to Europe in 2021 -UN
RE
06:03aDeutsche Bank offices searched by authorities - Frankfurt prosecutors
RE
05:59aAmericans' unfavorable views of China hit new high -Pew
RE
05:59aChina's Politburo pledges support for economy, boosting markets
RE
05:57aMore than 3,000 people lost in sea crossings to Europe in 2021 -UN
RE
05:56aTAKE FIVE : A central bank bonanza
RE
05:56aSterling Has Room to Extend Losses Vs Dollar
DJ
05:50aNo quick recovery for China oil demand as COVID battle grinds on
RE
05:47aFOREIGN FUNDS FRET GEOPOLITICS TAINTS CHINA YUAN, MARKETS : Mike Dolan
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Dollar pause offers some respite, but world stocks set for worst month ..
2Apple sees bigger supply problems after strong start to year
3VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie AG: Earnings forecast for the financial ye..
4Novo Nordisk lifts 2022 outlook after strong quarter, shares jump
5News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

HOT NEWS