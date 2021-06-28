Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Americord Hires Ankur Gandhi, Ph.D. as Vice President, Research & Development and Lab Management

06/28/2021 | 01:46pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK, June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Americord Registry is announcing the hiring of Ankur Gandhi, Ph.D. as Vice President, Research & Development and Lab Management. This role is critical to Americord's short and long-term strategic initiatives, and Ankur's experience and insights are a welcome addition to the team.

Ankur joins Americord after serving as Director of Research & Development at Integra Lifesciences, where he was responsible for the establishment of product pipeline strategy and the development and commercialization of regenerative medicine products across multiple franchises.

That experience will prove valuable as Americord continues to drive innovation in the cord blood banking and life sciences industry. Martin Smithmyer, Founder and CEO, said, "Ankur is joining Americord at a time when leadership in R&D is needed. With our new lab almost complete, we needed a team member with the hands-on experience to help us get up to speed, but who also has the ability to help us achieve our strategic goals."

Americord has long valued innovation as a way to stand out in the field. "We have a long-term vision for what a life sciences company like Americord can be" said Smithmyer, "And that vision is based upon innovative solutions for the real-world problems facing families. We're excited to have Ankur on-board as we work towards that vision."

Americord Registry continues to provide its clients with best-in-industry solutions to the preservation of umbilical cord blood, cord tissue, and placental tissue stem cells. Working with researchers around the country to advance the use of stem cells in regenerative medicine is a strategic objective of the company.

For more information please contact:
Ankur Gandhi, Ph.D.
Vice President, Research & Development and Lab Management
ankur@americordblood.com 
https://www.linkedin.com/mwlite/in/ankur-gandhi-3891681 
800.503.6005

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/americord-hires-ankur-gandhi-phd-as-vice-president-research--development-and-lab-management-301320799.html

SOURCE Americord Registry


© PRNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
02:05pFed's Quarles says supply chain imbalances boosting inflation are transitory
RE
02:05pTUI  : Jefferies remains a Sell rating
MD
02:04pGLOBAL CONSUMER ACQUISITION CORP  : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
02:04pSUSTAINABLE OPPORTUNITIES ACQUISITION  : DeepGreen Securityholders Approve Business Combination with Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corp.
BU
02:02pDiabetes Reversal Leader Virta Health Demonstrates Promising Results on Mitigating COVID-19 Severity for People with Type 2 Diabetes
BU
02:01pWITESAND  : Emerges From Stealth to Consolidate Siloed On-Prem Networking Tools into a Unified Cloud-Delivered Service
BU
02:01pRASMUSSEN UNIVERSITY  : Opens Upgraded Campus in Tampa Bay Area—Second New Location in 2021
BU
02:01pAMERIHEALTH CARITAS  : Names Dr. Karen Amstutz Chief Medical Officer
BU
02:01pEY Announces Jimmy Placa of Davion Inc. as an Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2021 New Jersey Award Finalist
BU
02:00pAB SCIENCE  : announced today that it has signed an agreement with historical shareholders to implement a joint strategy to increase the value of masitinib
GL
Latest news "Companies"