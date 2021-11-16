Ameriflight Launches Parts Trading Company

Ameriflight, the nation’s largest Part 135 Cargo airline, today announced the launch of Ameriflight Components and Exchanges, a parts trading company. The wholly owned subsidiary supplies aviation component solutions to a large network of customers around the world.

Ameriflight Components and Exchanges provides aircraft inventory for sale and exchange through major aviation marketplace platforms. With an increasing demand for aftermarket parts forecasted, the company is positioned for success with its in-demand expertise and niche in the turboprop and regional cargo markets.

“Today’s announcement represents a major step forward in expanding our business while strengthening our collective organizations and allowing us to move into areas of the industry where we see growth opportunity. Our intention is to build diversified aviation services for regional cargo markets worldwide, and this fits well into that vision,” said Ameriflight Chief Executive Officer Paul Chase. “We have put together a strong team, passionate about this new endeavor. They have my utmost confidence and support in this venture.”

The new company is offering over 5,000 unique part types with a catalog consisting of aircraft interiors, consumables, rotables, and tooling for specific fleets, including PA31, EMB120, SA227, BE99, BE1900, and more. With customized solutions, customers will find a reduction in cost and shortened lead times, resulting in minimized downtime.

“Our goal is to provide various services within the supply chain to respond to consumers’ diverse needs. By using our global network of suppliers, alongside our purchasing power, our experienced team has been able to build a solid foundation of inventory solutions that will allow us to respond to our customers’ needs worldwide. We will continue to grow our inventory for the current fleets, as well as expand into other fleet types as the opportunity arises,” said Ameriflight Components and Exchanges General Manager Dawn Deitmen. “I look forward to developing connections and relationships with operators around the world. We want to be their resource, their aviation inventory solution.”

About Ameriflight Components and Exchanges:

Ameriflight Components and Exchanges is an aircraft parts provider supporting the aviation needs of operators globally. The parts trader provides customers with reliable products on-time and at an affordable price. The company is headquartered in Dallas, TX and has component solutions experts available 24/7/365. For more information, visit ameriflightce.com or connect with us on LinkedIn.

About Ameriflight:

Ameriflight is the nation’s largest Part 135 cargo airline. Founded in 1968, Ameriflight has grown from a small air charter and cargo service carrier to an international operator with 14 bases, 1,500 weekly departures, and 200 destinations. The company is headquartered in Dallas, TX and has more than 500 employees including over 150 pilots and over 100 aircraft. Ameriflight provides feeder services for overnight express carriers such as UPS, FedEx, and DHL. For more information, visit us at ameriflight.com, connect with us on LinkedIn, or follow us on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter at @Ameriflight.

