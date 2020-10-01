Amerigroup : Introduces Medicare Advantage Plan to Help Iowans Eligible for Medicare and Medicaid Lead Healthier Lives

Amerigroup’s Medicare Advantage plan offers access to a package of wellness services that address social drivers of health

Amerigroup is introducing a 2021 Medicare Advantage plan for Iowans eligible for Medicare and Medicaid to help them improve their health and wellbeing. This plan will be available in 21 Iowa counties and will offer members access to healthcare services such as medical care as well as dental and vision coverage. The Medicare Advantage plan, called Amerivantage Dual Coordination (HMO SNP), also gives members access to Everyday Extras – a package of wellness services that includes nutrition support, health-related transportation, and an allowance for assistive devices.

“The Amerivantage Dual Coordination plan is the latest example of our commitment to helping Iowans lead healthier lives, going above and beyond with access to services not available in either Medicaid or Original Medicare,” said Neil Steffens, President of Amerigroup’s Medicare Central Region. “There is a connection between a person’s health and social drivers that can shape their wellbeing. This is why we are giving members access to services that you wouldn’t normally associate with health insurance.”

Individuals who are enrolled in Amerivantage Dual Coordination (HMO SNP) will be able to select one of the nine services offered in the Everyday Extras package listed below, at no extra cost. Members should consult their Evidence of Coverage document for specific benefit details as benefits may vary.

Healthy Pantry: Based on qualifying clinical criteria, access to twelve (12) sessions per year with a dietitian who can provide nutritional education support as well as monthly delivery of pantry staples (nonperishable items) to help make dietary changes.

Pest Control: Quarterly preventive treatments to regulate or eliminate the intrusion of household pests that may impact a chronic condition.

Health and Fitness Tracker: The member is provided a fitness tracker device as well as membership in programs to promote improved physical and mind fitness.

Service Dog Support: Up to $500 annual allowance to help pay for items used to care for a member’s service dog, such as leashes and vests. The dog must be certified under the Americans with Disabilities Act.

Healthy Meals: Up to 16 delivered meals four times each calendar year (64 total) to support members who are either discharged from an overnight stay at a hospital, have a Body Mass Index (BMI) more than 25 or less than 18, or have an A1C level more than 9.0.

Transportation: Up to 60 one-way trips per year to health-related appointments or to obtain a service covered by the health plan.

Personal Home Helper: Up to 124 hours of an in-home personal care aide for assistance with activities of daily living such as dressing, grooming, & bathing.

Assistive Devices: Up to a $500 allowance for safety devices such as ADA toilet seats, shower stools, hand-held shower heads, and reaching devices.

Adult Day Center: Up to one (1) visit per week for adult day center services, in order to help older adults who need supervision and assistance.

The Amerivantage Dual Coordination (HMO SNP) plan will be available to Iowans living in the following counties: Benton, Cedar, Cerro Gordo, Clarke, Grundy, Guthrie, Henry, Jackson, Jasper, Jefferson, Johnson, Linn, Lucas, Madison, Polk, Poweshiek, Tama, Union, Warren, Washington, and Winneshiek.

Individuals who are interested in joining Amerigroup’s Medicare Advantage health plan can enroll during this year’s Medicare Annual Election Period (AEP). The AEP begins October 15, 2020, and continues through December 7, 2020 and gives consumers enrolled in Medicare Parts A and B the opportunity to sign up for Amerigroup’s 2021 Medicare Advantage plan.

For more details about these health plan and its benefits, consumers can call (888) 507-1804, which is available 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday, April 1 to Sept. 30; and 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. seven days a week, Oct. 1 to March 31. Consumers can also visit the company’s online store at https://shop.amerigroup.com/medicare/.

Amerigroup Iowa, Inc. is an HMO D-SNP plan with a Medicare contract and a contract with the state Medicaid program. Enrollment in Amerigroup Iowa, Inc. depends on contract renewal. We do not discriminate, exclude people, or treat them differently on the basis of race, color, national origin, sex, age or disability in our health programs and activities.

About Amerigroup

Amerigroup Iowa, an Anthem Company, helps improve health care access and quality for Iowa residents. Amerigroup serves Iowans by developing and delivering innovative care management programs and services. Amerigroup Iowa members are assured care that is not only accessible, but also accountable, comprehensive, integrated and patient-centered. It provides ongoing community relations and outreach to encourage members to become active participants in their health care. For more information about Amerigroup, please visit www.myamerigroup.com.

