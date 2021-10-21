AmerisourceBergen : & Global Pharmaceutical Manufacturers Discuss “Moving Health Forward” at Second Annual ThinkLive Trade Virtual Conference

Conference also introduces company’s new president of Manufacturer Services and Commercial Solutions, Willis Chandler

Today, AmerisourceBergen concluded its second annual ThinkLive Trade virtual event, a three-day online summit geared toward brand, specialty, generic and consumer-product manufacturers. Over the course of the event, AmerisourceBergen leaders discussed the ever-evolving challenges and considerations that these manufacturers face when bringing products to market, and how AmerisourceBergen works with its partners to drive supply chain sophistication, maximize patient access, and move health forward. AmerisourceBergen also introduced its new President of Manufacturer Services and Commercial Solutions, Willis Chandler, during the conference – a new role for the organization.

“The last two years have proven how dynamic, fast-paced and essential the pharmaceutical industry and supply chain are to advancing global health—from launching new therapies, to maintaining consistent access to daily prescriptions, to providing frontline workers with the products and resources they need to stay safe amid a pandemic,” said Willis Chandler, who recently stepped into the new role as President of Manufacturer Services and Commercial Solutions from leading AmerisourceBergen’s health systems and specialty services organization. “ThinkLive Trade is an opportune time for us connect with manufacturers and dig deeper into their needs, challenges and opportunities in the year ahead. I plan to carry our key learnings from the conference forward, and I cannot wait to bring more novel solutions to the market in collaboration with our manufacturer partners.”

This year’s conference programming included remarks from AmerisourceBergen Chairman, President & CEO Steve Collis, dynamic panel discussions, presentations, awards, virtual networking sessions and more. Content and meetings were facilitated through AmerisourceBergen’s online experience platform, AmerisourceBergenLive.

On the first day of the summit, attendees heard directly from AmerisourceBergen executives and customers on the state of the industry, strategies to improve global health equity, and sustainable and responsible approaches to healthcare advancement. Day two of ThinkLive Trade featured discussions on technology and infrastructure enhancements to drive innovation, supply chain continuity​, and AmerisourceBergen’s strategy and focus for the year ahead. The final day of the summit focused on the intersection of healthcare and politics, featuring a fireside chat with, Mark McClellan, MD, PhD, founding Director of the Duke-Margolis Center for Health Policy at Duke University, as well as timely discussions on global generics, specialty pharmaceutical products, biosimilars, and more.

“The resilience of the pharmaceutical supply chain in the face of a global pandemic and evolving market dynamics continues to reinforce the value of strategic relationships,” said Janine Burkett, SVP & President, Strategic Global Sourcing at AmerisourceBergen. “Our partners are developing novel therapeutics, creating pharmaceuticals to manage chronic conditions in patients worldwide, producing essential generics to ensure cost-effective medicines are available in today’s marketing, developing consumer products that are essential to fighting this pandemic and beyond, and so much more. We are thankful for their partnership and to all who attended ThinkLive Trade. This week’s conference encouraged meaningful dialogue that will help us advance healthcare efficiency and supply chain reliability in the year ahead.”

AmerisourceBergen will also host ThinkLive Commercialization early next year. The event will bring together emerging biotech and biopharma leaders to discuss the latest in launch strategies across different therapeutic categories.

