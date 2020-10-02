Log in
Amesite CEO Dr. Ann Marie Sastry Scheduled to Appear on Fox Business Network's Mornings With Maria Monday at 6:30 a.m. ET

10/02/2020 | 02:44pm EDT

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Oct. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amesite Inc. (Nasdaq: AMST), an artificial intelligence software company providing online learning ecosystems for business, higher education, and K-12, announced today its CEO, Dr. Ann Marie Sastry, is scheduled to appear on Fox Business Network's Mornings With Maria Monday morning at 6:30 a.m. ET.  

Dr. Sastry will discuss the latest in remote learning and how it is impacting students, parents, teachers, and administrators. She will also explain how artificial intelligence is helping to power Amesite's next generation online learning platform and why innovation in the EdTech space has become so crucial.

About Amesite Inc.

Amesite is a high tech artificial intelligence software company offering a cloud-based platform and content creation services for K-12, college, university and business education and upskilling. Amesite-offered courses and programs are branded to our customers.  Amesite uses artificial intelligence technologies to provide customized environments for learners, easy-to-manage interfaces for instructors, and greater accessibility for learners in the US education market and beyond.  The Company leverages existing institutional infrastructures, adding mass customization and cutting-edge technology to provide cost-effective, scalable and engaging experiences for learners anywhere.  For more information, visit https://amesite.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This communication contains forward-looking statements (including within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended) concerning the Company, the Company's planned online machine learning platform, the Company's business plans, any future commercialization of the Company's online learning solutions, potential customers, business objectives and other matters. Forward-looking statements generally include statements that are predictive in nature and depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, and include words such as "may," "will," "should," "would," "expect," "plan," "believe," "intend," "look forward," and other similar expressions among others. Statements that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties and are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results could differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. Risks facing the Company and its planned platform are set forth in the Company's filings with the SEC. Except as required by applicable law, the Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statement, or to make any other forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Media Contact – Robert Busweilerbusweiler@sunshinesachs.com – 631.379.6454

 

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/amesite-ceo-dr-ann-marie-sastry-scheduled-to-appear-on-fox-business-networks-mornings-with-maria-monday-at-630-am-et-301145022.html

SOURCE Amesite Inc.


© PRNewswire 2020
