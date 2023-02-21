Amid Miami's high-rises, locals want archeology digs

They are pushing developers to postpone plans so that archeologists can preserve prehistoric artifacts found at building sites.

As unlikely as it might seem for Miami, on Brickell Avenue, teams are digging up bones, pottery and tools that potentially stretch back thousands of years.

"On the south side of the Miami River at this larger parcel called 444 Brickell Avenue; archeologists have discovered an incredible set of artifacts, an incredible site that dates back not just a couple hundred or a couple thousand years, but that stretches back five, six, 7,000 years into the past."

This is William Pestle, an archeology professor at the University of Miami.

"You can build for the future while also respecting the past. And that's that's what we're hoping to have happen at this site."

In fact, modern-day Brickell, which sits at the mouth of the Miami River, was once the site of a vibrant settlement called Tequesta that the Spanish encountered in the 16th century.

To preserve that history, community members called for building work at 444 Brickell Avenue to be postponed in early February.

"Billionaires come here and intimidate us with their money. They have to work with us."

Longtime resident Ishmael Bermudez - who knows the value of excavation - is one of them.

The artist and amateur archeologist lives in a brightly-colored single-family home - the last one in Brickell - under which he began excavating decades ago.

He has discovered fossils and even human remains - which were given to local authorities - and is passionate about preserving Miami's history.

"When you discover special sites, you've got to work around them and also save it for the eyes of the world."

Related Group, the developer of 444 Brickell Avenue, did not respond to requests for comment. Nor did the City of Miami's Historic and Environmental Preservation Board.

Residents like Burmudez are hoping Miami's future is one that will also embrace the past.

"But it's up to us, the people, to make sure that this don't get destroyed, whether it gets sold or not. It's got to stay here the way it is, because it's a cultural center for the city of Miami, state of Florida."