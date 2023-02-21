Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Amid Miami's high-rises, locals want archeology digs

02/21/2023 | 05:54pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

STORY: As developers continue to build up Miami's glittering skyline - particularly in Brickell, the city's financial district - some community members are digging in - literally.

They are pushing developers to postpone plans so that archeologists can preserve prehistoric artifacts found at building sites.

As unlikely as it might seem for Miami, on Brickell Avenue, teams are digging up bones, pottery and tools that potentially stretch back thousands of years.

"On the south side of the Miami River at this larger parcel called 444 Brickell Avenue; archeologists have discovered an incredible set of artifacts, an incredible site that dates back not just a couple hundred or a couple thousand years, but that stretches back five, six, 7,000 years into the past."

This is William Pestle, an archeology professor at the University of Miami.

"You can build for the future while also respecting the past. And that's that's what we're hoping to have happen at this site."

In fact, modern-day Brickell, which sits at the mouth of the Miami River, was once the site of a vibrant settlement called Tequesta that the Spanish encountered in the 16th century.

To preserve that history, community members called for building work at 444 Brickell Avenue to be postponed in early February.

"Billionaires come here and intimidate us with their money. They have to work with us."

Longtime resident Ishmael Bermudez - who knows the value of excavation - is one of them.

The artist and amateur archeologist lives in a brightly-colored single-family home - the last one in Brickell - under which he began excavating decades ago.

He has discovered fossils and even human remains - which were given to local authorities - and is passionate about preserving Miami's history.

"When you discover special sites, you've got to work around them and also save it for the eyes of the world."

Related Group, the developer of 444 Brickell Avenue, did not respond to requests for comment. Nor did the City of Miami's Historic and Environmental Preservation Board.

Residents like Burmudez are hoping Miami's future is one that will also embrace the past.

"But it's up to us, the people, to make sure that this don't get destroyed, whether it gets sold or not. It's got to stay here the way it is, because it's a cultural center for the city of Miami, state of Florida."


© Reuters 2023
Latest news "Economy"
05:58pSociete Generale to pay $157 million to resolve Allen Stanford fraud lawsuit
RE
05:57pTelecom Italia says KKR has agreed to government request to extend bid for grid
RE
05:54pAmid Miami's high-rises, locals want archeology digs
RE
05:42pPakistan finance secretary sees IMF staff level talks wrapping up this week
RE
05:38pCoinbase exec says in the wake of ftx and other crypto company f…
RE
05:38pDollar Gains 0.57% to 135.02 Yen -- Data Talk
DJ
05:38pSterling Gains 0.58% to $1.2111 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:38pEuro Lost 0.37% to $1.0647 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:38pThe WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.34% to 97.19 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:34pCoStar says it is not acquiring Realtor.com
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1HSBC Q4 profit soars 92% as rising interest rates boost revenue
2Analysis-Fed's quandary: Can the economy keep motoring and inflation fa..
3Analyst recommendations: Asos, EasyJet, Glacier Bancorp, Mosaic, Trustm..
4China's Nio to build factory for budget EVs - sources
5Dollar hovers at six-week highs ahead of data blast

HOT NEWS