Amid Nationwide Reopening, Speakeasy Meets Demand with Return of Critical In-Person Communication Development Programs

As business returns to the office, training returns to the classroom, delivering immersive and effective programs that drive business results

Social distancing and COVID-19 safety protocols to be practiced in all Speakeasy learning environments

As communication methods and needs profoundly transformed over the past 14 months, Speakeasy, Inc. continued, without interruption, to meet the ever-increasing demand for helping clients drive business results through effective communication.

With businesses returning to offices left empty by the pandemic, demand for in-person learning solutions is growing each day. To accommodate that demand, Speakeasy today announced that all five of its offices globally are offering a full schedule of in-person sessions beginning this month. With a robust combination of available in-person programs and virtual solutions, Speakeasy is positioned to provide companies and clients around the world with the flexible choices they need to manage demand associated with learning and communication effectiveness.

“During a time when business performance was more critical than ever, and effective communication was a key differentiator, our clients continued to rely on us to deliver communication development programs that truly sets their teams apart to deliver meaningful business results,” noted Scott Weiss, CEO and Global Managing Partner of Speakeasy. “More than 5,000 executives from notable companies and agencies such as EY, Microsoft, Google, Nestle, VISA, Accenture, and The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, entrust us each year to help them invest in and retain their talent while improving their bottom lines.”

Speakeasy’s shift to virtual and digital was both successful and necessary as clients sought options to support their executives and teams. “Our clients recognize that there is no substitute for the rich, deeply impactful experience that can only be achieved in a live, in-person setting, particularly with executive leadership development,” added Weiss. “Zoom fatigue is real. Virtual communication just isn’t as critical as it was twelve months ago, and companies are looking for in-person options, in conjunction with virtual, to support enablement and optimization strategies focused on improving overall company performance. Speakeasy continues to be the primary resource for companies looking for that flexibility, and more importantly, it has nearly five decades of delivering reliable results through communication.”

All programs offered in-person at any of Speakeasy’s learning environments (Amsterdam, Atlanta, Chicago, New York City, San Francisco and Singapore) will include proper social distancing and COVID-19-related safety protocols. For more information on Speakeasy’s offerings, and to learn more about Speakeasy, please visit www.speakeasyinc.com.

About Speakeasy, Inc. – Unlocking the Communication Potential Within Us All

Founded in 1973, Speakeasy provides interpersonal communication development and business communication consulting services to some of the most influential business leaders in the world. Driven with a unifying philosophy that communication starts from within the individual and all individuals have the capability to be effective communicators, Speakeasy has enhanced the interpersonal communication capabilities of thousands of clients over the past 48 years. From young professionals to some of the most recognized names in business, their corporate communication programs are tailored to empower communicators, at all levels, to look within and realize the communication potential they already possess. Speakeasy’s suite of more than 15 proven learning experiences are led by full-time, highly credentialed faculty with decades-long track records of success in inspiring real behavioral change through effective and authentic communication. With corporate communication offices in Atlanta, New York, San Francisco, Chicago and Amsterdam, and operational centers around the globe, Speakeasy works each year with approximately 5,000 executives and 350 client companies including Accenture, EY, Microsoft, Visa , Coca-Cola, and Google.

