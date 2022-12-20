Advanced search
Amid pressure, 3M to end toxic 'forever chemicals'

12/20/2022 | 01:53pm EST
STORY: Amid mounting legal pressures, U.S. industrial conglomerate 3M announced it will stop producing toxic substances known as "forever chemicals" - used in everything from cell phones to cosmetics to furniture - by the year 2025.

The pollutants - technically known as PFAS, which stands for Perfluoroalkyl and Polyfluoroalkyl Substances - have been linked to illnesses including cancer, heart problems, liver damage and low birth weight.

They have been dubbed "forever chemicals" because they do not break down quickly and have in recent years been found in dangerous concentrations in drinking water, soils and foods across the country.

3M's deadline to end production of the chemicals, announced Tuesday, came after California's attorney general in November sued 3M, Dupont and several other companies to recoup the "staggering" clean-up costs from the pollutants.

Pressure also came from the financial community, with investors managing $8 trillion in assets earlier this year writing to 54 companies urging them to phase out their use.

And in August, the Biden administration said it would propose designating certain "forever chemicals" as hazardous substances under the U.S. Superfund program.

3M expects related pre-tax charges of up to $2.3 billion to phase out its use of the toxic chemicals.


© Reuters 2022
