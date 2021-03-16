Log in
Aminad Consulting : Hires DoD Acquisition Leader Kevin Nunes to Build on Recent Growth

03/16/2021 | 09:31am EDT
On Tuesday, March 16, 2021, Aminad Consulting (Aminad) announced the addition of Kevin Nunes as Principal. In his position, Kevin will help drive Aminad’s growth strategy through working with the leadership team on business development and client delivery.

“We are thrilled to have Kevin join in this critical leadership role to build on our tremendous 2020 growth. Kevin has been an impactful leader within the Department of Defense and has an established track record in driving transformational change,” said Lido Ramadan, President of Aminad Consulting. “Kevin’s deep subject matter expertise in DoD acquisition, along with his leadership and analytic skills, will help expand our rapidly growing DoD presence.”

Kevin most recently served as the Deputy Director of Headquarters Marine Corps Contracting where he was responsible for policy, oversight, and advocacy. Prior to that Kevin established the Marine Corps Installations Command (MCICOM) Headquarters Contracting office and served as the Director of Contracting for over 5 years. In this role Kevin was responsible for contract execution, utilizing category management to deliver enterprise solutions and improve knowledge-based services contracting across the Marine Corps.

“I am excited to join Lido and the entire Aminad team in a leadership capacity, and eager to help grow the firm, while working to solve the DoD’s most complex challenges,” said Kevin. “The Aminad team has the talent and expertise to continue to expand and build upon the strong momentum of the past year.” Kevin continued, “Aminad is a special place, where kindness and generosity is valued, and I am looking forward to joining and contributing to such an exceptional firm that is committed to making a difference.

About Aminad

Aminad Consulting provides advisory services to some of the world’s largest and most complex organizations. Specializing in solving supply chain and operational issues in the Federal sector, we bring exceptional people that work collaboratively with our client partners to solve their unique problems. Learn more about Aminad Consulting at www.aminadconsulting.com.


© Business Wire 2021
