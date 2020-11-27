Amino Acid Market Will Accelerate at a CAGR Of almost 11% Through 2020-2024|Size, Share, Trends, Analysis, and Forecast | Research Report by Technavio

Log in
Technavio has been monitoring the amino acid market and it is poised to grow by USD 10.80 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 11% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201127005190/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Amino Acid Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Please request Latest Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Impact

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Ajinomoto Co. Inc., AMINO GmbH, Archer Daniels Midland Co., Cargill Inc., CJ CheilJedang Corp., Daesang Corp., Evonik Industries AG, Fufeng Group Ltd., Global Bio-chem Technology Group Co. Ltd., and Kemin Industries Inc. are some of the major market participants. Although the increasing health consciousness among people will offer immense growth opportunities, complexities in the production process will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Amino Acid Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Amino Acid Market is segmented as below:

  • Application
    • Animal Feed
    • Pharmaceuticals
    • Food And Beverages
  • Geographic Landscape
    • APAC
    • Europe
    • MEA
    • North America
    • South America

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR40821

Amino Acid Analyzer for Industrial, Preclinical, and Clinical Usage Market by Type, Application, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024: The amino acid analyzer for industrial, preclinical, and clinical usage market size has the potential to grow by USD 19.89 million during 2020-2024, and the market’s growth momentum will accelerate during the forecast period.

Amino Acid Fertilizer Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024: The amino acid fertilizer market size has the potential to grow by USD 184.05 million during 2020-2024, and the market’s growth momentum will accelerate during the forecast period.

Amino Acid Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our amino acid market report covers the following areas:

  • Amino Acid Market size
  • Amino Acid Market trends
  • Amino Acid Market industry analysis

This study identifies the expanding application of amino acids in skin care products as one of the prime reasons driving the amino acid market growth during the next few years.

Amino Acid Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the amino acid market, including some of the vendors such as Ajinomoto Co. Inc., AMINO GmbH, Archer Daniels Midland Co., Cargill Inc., CJ CheilJedang Corp., Daesang Corp., Evonik Industries AG, Fufeng Group Ltd., Global Bio-chem Technology Group Co. Ltd., and Kemin Industries Inc. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the amino acid market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Amino Acid Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist amino acid market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the amino acid market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the amino acid market
  • Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of amino acid market vendors

Table Of Contents :

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

  • 2.1 Preface
  • 2.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Value chain analysis
  • Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

  • Market definition
  • Market sizing 2019
  • Market outlook
  • Market size and forecast 2019-2024

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION

  • Market segmentation by application
  • Comparison by application
  • Animal feed - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Pharmaceuticals - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Food and beverages - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by application

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

  • Market drivers
  • Market challenges

PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

  • Increasing acquisitions and joint ventures
  • Increasing use of amino acid as animal feed additives
  • Expanding application of amino acids in skincare products

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

  • Overview
  • Landscape disruption
  • Competitive scenario

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Ajinomoto Co. Inc.
  • AMINO GmbH
  • Archer Daniels Midland Co.
  • Cargill Inc.
  • CJ CheilJedang Corp.
  • Daesang Corp.
  • Evonik Industries AG
  • Fufeng Group Ltd.
  • Global Bio-chem Technology Group Co. Ltd.
  • Kemin Industries Inc.

PART 14: APPENDIX

  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations
  • Definition of market positioning of vendors

PART 15: EXPLORE TECHNAVIO

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


