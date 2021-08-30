Amp Energy Agreement for lease with the Barngarla People of South Australia

MELBOURNE, Australia, Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Amp Power Australia Pty Limited, the Australian operating company of global developer Amp Energy ("Amp") together with initiating project developer EPS Energy have announced the execution of an Agreement for Lease with the Barngarla Determination Aboriginal Corporation RNTBC ("BDAC") for the strategically located Yoorndoo Ilga (388 MW) solar farm ("YIS") and hybridised 150MW Battery Energy Storage system located in Whyalla, South Australia.

The Agreement for Lease relates to land recently secured by BDAC in accordance with the terms of an Indigenous Land Use Agreement with the South Australian Government, which followed the recognition of the Barngarla People as native title holders of large parts of the Upper Spencer Gulf and Eyre Peninsula.

The Yoorndoo Ilga Solar Farm is one of three sites announced by Amp with the establishment of the Renewable Energy Hub of South Australia ("REHSA") in May 2021. With land secured, once development and other approvals are completed, YIS will create up to 400 equivalent full-time jobs during construction including the regional workforce, and will generate electricity production to power the equivalent of 100,000 homes each year. Total investment in the Whyalla region of South Australia would exceed $500 million.

The BDAC Board is overwhelmingly supportive of this deal: "This is a history making deal and we look forward to Amp developing these projects on our traditional lands, which we now own in fee simple. We look forward to the benefits of this project to our members and to the broader community of Whyalla overall. Barngarla are proud to be part of the renewable energy revolution in Whyalla and could not think of better partners than Amp and EPS to bring this project to fruition", stated BDAC.

''Amp recognises the significant history and culture of the Barngarla People as traditional owners of the land and sincerely appreciate the support and trust bestowed upon Amp". said Dean Cooper, Executive Vice President and Head of Amp Australia.

Amp's expansion in Australia will include the implementation of Amp X, a proprietary digital energy platform owned by Amp, which provides a disruptive and interoperable grid edge digital platform. Amp X includes an Artificial Intelligence powered Virtual Power Plant capability, which enables real-time autonomous management and optimised dispatch of Battery Energy Storage assets across the grid.

About Amp

Amp is a global energy transition platform.

We develop, own and operate clean energy assets throughout our core markets around the world, alongside Amp X, our disruptive grid-edge technology platform utilizing proprietary artificial intelligence expertise. The company is headquartered in Toronto with global operations throughout Australia, India, Japan, Spain, Czech Republic, UK and North America.

Founded in 2009, Amp is a high-growth disruptor at scale, backed by major investments from institutional capital partners including most recently the Carlyle Group, which invested US$374 million into the company in late 2020.

For more information, please visit amp.energy

